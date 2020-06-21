EURO on this day: 22 June
Sunday 21 June 2020
On this day: Horst Hrubesch's thumping late header earned West Germany the 1980 title.
Belgium 1-2 West Germany
(Vandereycken 75pen; Hrubesch 10 88)
1980 final, Rome
West Germany re-established themselves as Europe's pre-eminent international force as goals by Horst Hrubesch, the second with only two minutes remaining, earned Jupp Derwall's side their second UEFA European Football Championship with a 2-1 victory against Belgium.
West Germany had made a slow start to the 1976 final, going two down within the first 25 minutes, but there was no repeat this time as Bernd Schuster, the 20-year-old playmaker who once again dazzled in midfield, set up Hrubesch for the opening goal on ten minutes.
Though the Belgians' hopes were raised by René Vandereycken's 75th-minute penalty, Hrubesch struck again at the death to sink them.
Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland
(Brady 85)
2016 group stage, Lille
On a day of high drama at UEFA EURO 2016, Robbie Brady's 85th-minute header gave the Republic of Ireland the victory against Italy they needed to qualify from Group E and set up a last-16 match with France.
Lorenzo Insigne curled a shot off the post but Ireland looked the more likely to prise a winner, Wes Hoolahan firing straight at Salvatore Sirigu with the goal at his mercy with just seven minutes remaining.
Just over 60 seconds later, though, it was Hoolahan's pinpoint cross that met a marauding Brady's head to send the vast bank of Ireland fans into raptures.
Other EURO fixtures on 22 June
1988 semi-finals: Italy 0-2 USSR
1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark, Denmark won 5-4 on pens
1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England, England won 4-2 on pens
1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands, France won 5-4 on pens
2004 group stage: Italy 2-1 Bulgaria
2004 group stage: Denmark 2-2 Sweden
2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy, Spain won 4-2 on pens
2012 quarter-finals: Germany 4-2 Greece
2016 group stage: Iceland 2-1 Austria
2016 group stage: Sweden 0-1 Belgium
2016 group stage: Hungary 3-3 Portugal