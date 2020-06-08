Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

EURO on this day: 8 June

Monday 8 June 2020

On this day: Italy and England both have fond memories of securing momentous results.

EURO On This Day: 8 June

England 2-0 Soviet Union
(R Charlton 39; Hurst 63)
1968 third-place play-off, Rome

World champions England had hoped for more from their first foray into the UEFA European Championship, but goals from future knights Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst ensured they did not go home empty-handed.

Charlton set Sir Alf Ramsey's team on their way six minutes before the interval, arriving in the penalty area with trademark timing and lashing in. Hurst had done the hard work and the West Ham man, restored to the England attack after sitting out the semi-final defeat by Yugoslavia three days earlier, fully justified his selection with the second goal just after the hour.

Other EURO fixtures on 8 June
1968 final: Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia (aet)
1996 group stage: England 1-1 Switzerland
2008 group stage: Austria 0-1 Croatia
2008 group stage: Germany 2-0 Poland
2012 group stage: Poland 1-1 Greece
2012 group stage: Russia 4-1 Czech Republic

Riva return inspires Italy triumph in 1968
08/04/2011

LiveRiva return inspires Italy triumph in 1968

The Azzurri were nine minutes from defeat in the first attempt to decide Europe's 1968 champions but, with Luigi Riva back, they returned to the fray 48 hours later as a different team.
EURO 1968 team of the tournament
01/01/2020

LiveEURO 1968 team of the tournament

From the archives: This week we turn our attention to 1968, when Italy were crowned on home soil – unsurprisingly, the Azzurri dominate the tournament select XI.
1968 at a glance
01/04/2011

Live1968 at a glance

Italy took the European crown in a tumultuous year that witnessed the Prague Spring, Martin Luther King's assassinion and the first sub-ten seconds 100m courtesy of Jim Hines.
Top