EURO on this day: 2 July

France 2-1 Italy

(Wiltord 90+4, Trezeguet 103; Delvecchio 55)

2000 final, Rotterdam

France became the first team to win the UEFA European Championship as world champions after David Trezeguet came off the bench to score a golden goal.



It left Italy crestfallen, the Azzurri having been seconds from winning the contest in normal time, leading through Marco Delvecchio's strike before Sylvain Wiltord's last-gasp effort forced the additional period.

Trezeguet did the rest after Robert Pirès had jinked his way down the left and pulled the ball back for the forward to crash a first-time shot into the roof of the net.

"It went into the top corner, but it could’ve just as easily gone out of the stadium," Trezeguet recalls. "The absolute madness of it. The idea [for France] to go all-out attack in extra time, then a superb goal."



