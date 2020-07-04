Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

EURO on this day: 4 July

Saturday 4 July 2020

On this day: Angelos Charisteas's goal helped Greece to stun the world of football.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 4 July
EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 4 July

Portugal 0-1 Greece
(Charisteas 57)
2004 final, Lisbon

Greece pulled off arguably the biggest shock at a major international football tournament as Angelos Charisteas's goal earned a 1-0 victory in the final of UEFA EURO 2004.

The game was an attractive spectacle from the start, with the hosts initially on top. Likewise the second half opened with a Pauleta effort, but then the unthinkable happened – Greece took the lead.

Watch the game in full on UEFA.tv


For a time, they had their backs to the wall as Rui Costa, Deco and Luís Figo probed for an opening. Yet the defensive discipline that had stood Otto Rehhagel's team in such good stead throughout the championship again came to the fore as Greece held on for a famous win.

"Some of your dreams you dare to describe, and others you keep them for yourself. For me, my dream was always to score a EURO final goal," Charisteas recalled in 2020. "Even now, ten to 20 passers-by per day will mention the EURO. I'll sit down for a coffee and there'll always be someone who says: "Angelos, I remember that 4 July..."

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 4 July
None

Download the EURO app

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 4 July 2020

Related Items

The big picture: UEFA EURO 2004
16/01/2012

LiveThe big picture: UEFA EURO 2004

UEFA EURO 2004 was all about two teams: hosts Portugal, who roused the nation with their run to the final, and the side that sensationally beat them to win the title, Greece.
Underdogs Greece have their day
01/01/2008

LiveUnderdogs Greece have their day

Otto Rehhagel's Greece pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by accounting for hosts Portugal in the final.
EURO 2004 team of the tournament
01/01/2020

LiveEURO 2004 team of the tournament

From the archives: Greece, Portugal and the Czech Republic contributed three players apiece to a 2004 select XI spearheaded by future team-mates Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.
2004 at a glance
31/12/2010

Live2004 at a glance

As Otto Rehhagel's Greece completed one of European football's greatest surprises at UEFA EURO 2004, FC Porto were recovering from another and Arsenal FC's 'invincibles reigned supreme'.
The big picture: UEFA EURO 2004
16/01/2012

LiveThe big picture: UEFA EURO 2004

UEFA EURO 2004 was all about two teams: hosts Portugal, who roused the nation with their run to the final, and the side that sensationally beat them to win the title, Greece.
Top