EURO on this day: 6 July

Portugal 2-0 Wales

(Ronaldo 50, Nani 53)

2016 semi-finals, Lyon

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one and set up the other as Portugal struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to book their place in the UEFA EURO 2016 final.



For the first 50 minutes, Wales were perhaps the better team in Lyon, with Gareth Bale running the Portuguese back line ragged during one five-minute spell midway through the first half.

Ronaldo had seen enough, thumping in a header – his record-equalling ninth finals goal – then cracking in a low drive that Nani diverted in.

Czechoslovakia 0-3 USSR

(Ivanov 34 56, Ponedelnik 66)

1960 semi-finals, Marseille

The Soviet Union's robust style proved too much for Czechoslovakia, a 3-0 victory booking their place against Yugoslavia in the inaugural UEFA European Championship final.

Though Czechoslovakia had rough diamonds of their own in Ladislav Novák and Ján Popluhár, and the skilful Josef Masopust could run all day, they were unable to match their opponents' penetration up front.

Two goals from Valentin Ivanov and one from Viktor Ponedelnik ultimately proved the difference – both would go on to win the 1960 showpiece and become the only two players to score in each of the first two editions of the finals.

1960 semi-finals: France 4-5 Yugoslavia