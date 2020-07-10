EURO on this day: 10 July

Portugal 1-0 France (aet)

(Éder 109)

2016 final, Paris

As if home advantage were not enough, an early injury to Portugal's star man and captain Cristiano Ronaldo tilted the odds further in France's favour, but the Real Madrid striker proved almost as potent from the sidelines as he had been on the pitch.

Like the Greece side that beat them on home soil in the 2004 final, Portugal had scuffed and scrambled their way to the Paris decider, where they resisted the advances of the tournament's golden boot winner Antoine Griezmann, Ronaldo urging them on all the way.

Portugal took France to extra time, where Éder's low shot from outside the box skipped past Hugo Lloris to win the game. "It's cruel and magnificent at the same time," reflected Griezmann.

USSR 2-1 Yugoslavia (aet)

(Metreveli 49, Ponedelnik 113; Galić 43)

1960 final, Paris

Lev Yashin provided the defiance and Viktor Ponedelnik the extra-time winner as the Soviet Union beat Yugoslavia 2-1, ensuring Igor Netto would become the first captain to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup.

In the inaugural UEFA European Championship final courtesy of a dramatic 5-4 comeback win against France in the last four, Yugoslavia's flair came to the fore once more in the showpiece. Milan Galić put them ahead in scrappy fashion and thereafter it was only Yashin's heroics in goal which denied them. Slava Metreveli levelled the scores before Ponedelnik wrote his name into Soviet folklore with the decisive second.

