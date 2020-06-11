EURO on this day: 11 June

Ukraine 2-1 Sweden

(Shevchenko 55 62; Ibrahimović 52)

2012 group stage, Kyiv

It was apt that the talismanic Andriy Shevchenko scored the co-hosts' first UEFA European Championship finals goals. He opened their account with a brace of headers after Zlatan Ibrahimović's close-range finish had put Sweden in front. It was an unforgettable evening in Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.

