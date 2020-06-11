Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

EURO on this day: 11 June

Thursday 11 June 2020

On this day: Andriy Shevchenko called on his old predatory powers on a famous night for the 2012 co-hosts.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 11 June
Ukraine 2-1 Sweden
(Shevchenko 55 62; Ibrahimović 52)
2012 group stage, Kyiv

It was apt that the talismanic Andriy Shevchenko scored the co-hosts' first UEFA European Championship finals goals. He opened their account with a brace of headers after Zlatan Ibrahimović's close-range finish had put Sweden in front. It was an unforgettable evening in Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.

Other EURO fixtures on 11 June
1980 group stage: Czechoslovakia 0-1 West Germany
1980 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Greece
1988 group stage: Denmark 2-3 Spain
1992 group stage: Denmark 0-0 England
1996 group stage: Italy 2-1 Russia
1996 group stage: Turkey 0-1 Croatia 
2000 group stage: Turkey 1-2 Italy
2000 group stage: France 3-0 Denmark
2000 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Czech Republic
2008 group stage: Czech Republic 1-3 Portugal
2008 group stage: Switzerland 1-2 Turkey
2012 group stage: France 1-1 England
2016 group stage: Albania 0-1 Switzerland
2016 group stage: Wales 2-1 Slovakia
2016 group stage: England 1-1 Russia

Top