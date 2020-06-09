EURO on this day: 9 June

Netherlands 0-1 Denmark

(Krohn-Dehli 24)

2012 group stage, Kharkiv

The Oranje were superior for much of the game, but Denmark threw Group B wide open thanks to Michael Krohn-Dehli's fine finish midway through the first half. The Dutch had outscored Denmark by 22 goals in qualifying but were unable to convert myriad opportunities, with Robin van Persie perhaps most culpable of profligacy.

