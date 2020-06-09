EURO on this day: 9 June
Tuesday 9 June 2020
Denmark beat the Netherlands for the first time in 45 years to throw UEFA EURO 2012 Group B wide open.
Netherlands 0-1 Denmark
(Krohn-Dehli 24)
2012 group stage, Kharkiv
The Oranje were superior for much of the game, but Denmark threw Group B wide open thanks to Michael Krohn-Dehli's fine finish midway through the first half. The Dutch had outscored Denmark by 22 goals in qualifying but were unable to convert myriad opportunities, with Robin van Persie perhaps most culpable of profligacy.
Other EURO fixtures on 9 June
1996 group stage: Spain 1-1 Bulgaria
1996 group stage: Germany 2-0 Czech Republic
1996 group stage: Denmark 1-1 Portugal
2008 group stage: Romania 0-0 France
2008 group stage: Netherlands 3-0 Italy
2012 group stage: Germany 1-0 Portugal