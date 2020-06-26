EURO on this day: 26 June

Germany 1-1 England, Germany won 6-5 on pens

(Kuntz 16; Shearer 3)

1996 semi-finals, London

The hosts' bandwagon finally came to a juddering halt as Germany once again got the better of England to reach a second successive UEFA European Championship final.

England's campaign had been carried by a wave of passion and patriotism ever since their splendid display in defeating the Netherlands 4-1 in the group stage. That optimism was checked, however, when Germany, England's vanquishers in an epic 1990 FIFA World Cup semi-final, once again stood between them and a major showpiece.



Confidence was renewed when Alan Shearer headed Terry Venables' side into a third-minute lead, but Stefan Kuntz levelled the scores just after the quarter-hour.

Though England came agonisingly close going in front once more, there was no separating the sides and another penalty shoot-out was required. Gareth Southgate was this time the fall guy, spurning the first effort of sudden death to hand captain Andreas Möller the duty of sending his country through.

"England usually don't reach the fifth set of penalties," said Kuntz. "When they did, my heart was in my pants. I wanted to shoot it low but it went in high."



Click here to read more

Sweden 0-0 Netherlands, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens

2004 quarter-finals, Faro/Loulé

After a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the Algarve, the Netherlands advanced to a UEFA EURO 2004 semi-final against Portugal.

A desperately tight, fiercely contested encounter saw both teams foiled by the woodwork in extra time – Arjen Robben striking the post for the Oranje with Fredrik Ljungberg doing likewise for Sweden.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's failure in the shoot-out was cancelled out by Phillip Cocu but Edwin van der Sar's save from Olof Mellberg proved decisive, Robben nervelessly converting the winning spot kick.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 26 June

1992 final: Denmark 2-0 Germany

1996 semi-finals: Czech Republic 0-0 France, Czechs won 6-5 on pens

2008 semi-finals: Russia 0-3 Spain

2016 round of 16: France 2-1 Republic of Ireland

2016 round of 16: Germany 3-0 Slovakia

2016 round of 16: Hungary 0-4 Belgium