EURO on this day: 16 June

Austria 0-1 Germany

(Ballack 49)

2008 group stage, Vienna

Germany captain Michael Ballack booked his side's place in the UEFA EURO 2008 quarter-finals with a thunderous free-kick, ending the hopes of Austria despite a valiant effort from the co-hosts in Vienna.

To overtake their opponents and claim the runners-up spot in Group B, Austria needed to beat their neighbours – something they had not achieved since defeating West Germany in 1986. The home team enjoyed long periods of possession but, as in their February friendly loss in this stadium against the same opposition, were made to pay for a lack of a cutting edge up front – Ballack settling the contest in the 49th minute with a characteristically clinical set piece.

England 2-1 Wales

(Vardy 56, Sturridge 90; Bale 42)

2016 group stage, Lens

Half-time substitutes Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge struck as England came from behind to move to the top of Group B.

It was an end which few could have seen coming after a first half in which both teams had certainly stuck to the script, England dominating possession, Wales refusing to press too high in a bid to keep their shape. Enter Gareth Bale. The Real Madrid forward lined up a free-kick which looked too far out, but such was the dip and swerve that Joe Hart could only palm into his net.

However, Vardy restored parity, swivelling sharply to turn in from close range after Wales had failed to clear a corner, before Sturridge forced his way through a congested penalty area and poked a dramatic winner past Wayne Hennessey.

Other EURO fixtures on 16 June

1976 semi-finals: Netherlands 1-3 Czechoslovakia (aet)

1984 group stage: France 5-0 Belgium

1984 group stage: Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia

1996 group stage: Russia 0-3 Germany

1996 group stage: Croatia 3-0 Denmark

2000 group stage: Czech Republic 1-2 France

2000 group stage: Denmark 0-3 Netherlands

2004 group stage: Greece 1-1 Spain

2004 group stage: Russia 0-2 Portugal

2008 group stage: Poland 0-1 Croatia

2012 group stage: Czech Republic 1-0 Poland

2012 group stage: Greece 1-0 Russia

2016 group stage: Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland

2016 group stage: Germany 0-0 Poland