EURO on this day: 17 June

Wednesday 17 June 2020

On this day: Tomas Brolin applied the finishing touch to some delicate build-up play as the EURO '92 hosts finished top of Group A and sent England home.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 17 June
Sweden 2-1 England
(Eriksson 51, Brolin 82; Platt 4)
1992 group stage, Solna

Tomas Brolin struck eight minutes from time to bring the curtain down on an ill-fated England campaign and send EURO '92 hosts Sweden through to the semi-finals as Group A winners.

England needed at least a high-scoring draw but more plausibly a win to get through, and had a dream start as David Platt fired in after just four minutes.

EURO '92 highlights: Sweden 2-1 England
However, Tommy Svensson's side were transformed after the interval, and Jan Eriksson headed them level before Brolin finished the job, beating Chris Woods after a defence-splitting attacking move.

West Germany 2-0 Spain
(Völler 29 51)
1988 group stage, Munich

West Germany went through to the EURO '88 semi-finals as Group 1 winners as they started to approach top gear for the first time at the finals.

Memorable EURO celebrations


Rudi Völler darted past Genaro Andrinúa and shot beyond Andoni Zubizarreta to end a goal drought that had lasted more than seven internationals. His second soon followed. The hugely influential Lothar Matthäus surged through the middle before a delightful back-heel presented Völler with the chance to apply an intelligent finish into the bottom corner.

Other EURO fixtures on 17 June
1964 semi-finals: Spain 2-1 Hungary (aet) 
1964 semi-finals: Denmark 0-3 USSR 
1972 third-place play-off: Belgium 2-1 Hungary 
1976 semi-finals: Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet)
1980 group stage: Netherlands 1-1 Czechoslovakia 
1980 group stage: Greece 0-0 West Germany 
1984 group stage: West Germany 2-1 Romania 
1984 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Spain 
1988 group stage: Italy 2-0 Denmark 
1992 group stage: France 1-2 Denmark
2000 group stage: Romania 0-1 Portugal 
2000 group stage: England 1-0 Germany 
2004 group stage: England 3-0 Switzerland 
2004 group stage: Croatia 2-2 France 
2008 group stage: Netherlands 2-0 Romania 
2008 group stage: France 0-2 Italy
2012 group stage: Denmark 1-2 Germany
2012 group stage: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands
2016 group stage: Italy 1-0 Sweden
2016 group stage: Czech Republic 2-2 Croatia
2016 group stage: Spain 3-0 Turkey

Top