EURO on this day: 17 June
Wednesday 17 June 2020
Article summary
On this day: Tomas Brolin applied the finishing touch to some delicate build-up play as the EURO '92 hosts finished top of Group A and sent England home.
Article top media content
Article body
Sweden 2-1 England
(Eriksson 51, Brolin 82; Platt 4)
1992 group stage, Solna
Tomas Brolin struck eight minutes from time to bring the curtain down on an ill-fated England campaign and send EURO '92 hosts Sweden through to the semi-finals as Group A winners.
England needed at least a high-scoring draw but more plausibly a win to get through, and had a dream start as David Platt fired in after just four minutes.
However, Tommy Svensson's side were transformed after the interval, and Jan Eriksson headed them level before Brolin finished the job, beating Chris Woods after a defence-splitting attacking move.
Click here to read more
West Germany 2-0 Spain
(Völler 29 51)
1988 group stage, Munich
West Germany went through to the EURO '88 semi-finals as Group 1 winners as they started to approach top gear for the first time at the finals.Memorable EURO celebrations
Rudi Völler darted past Genaro Andrinúa and shot beyond Andoni Zubizarreta to end a goal drought that had lasted more than seven internationals. His second soon followed. The hugely influential Lothar Matthäus surged through the middle before a delightful back-heel presented Völler with the chance to apply an intelligent finish into the bottom corner.
Click here to read more
Other EURO fixtures on 17 June
1964 semi-finals: Spain 2-1 Hungary (aet)
1964 semi-finals: Denmark 0-3 USSR
1972 third-place play-off: Belgium 2-1 Hungary
1976 semi-finals: Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet)
1980 group stage: Netherlands 1-1 Czechoslovakia
1980 group stage: Greece 0-0 West Germany
1984 group stage: West Germany 2-1 Romania
1984 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Spain
1988 group stage: Italy 2-0 Denmark
1992 group stage: France 1-2 Denmark
2000 group stage: Romania 0-1 Portugal
2000 group stage: England 1-0 Germany
2004 group stage: England 3-0 Switzerland
2004 group stage: Croatia 2-2 France
2008 group stage: Netherlands 2-0 Romania
2008 group stage: France 0-2 Italy
2012 group stage: Denmark 1-2 Germany
2012 group stage: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands
2016 group stage: Italy 1-0 Sweden
2016 group stage: Czech Republic 2-2 Croatia
2016 group stage: Spain 3-0 Turkey