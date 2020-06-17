EURO on this day: 17 June

Sweden 2-1 England

(Eriksson 51, Brolin 82; Platt 4)

1992 group stage, Solna

Tomas Brolin struck eight minutes from time to bring the curtain down on an ill-fated England campaign and send EURO '92 hosts Sweden through to the semi-finals as Group A winners.

England needed at least a high-scoring draw but more plausibly a win to get through, and had a dream start as David Platt fired in after just four minutes.

However, Tommy Svensson's side were transformed after the interval, and Jan Eriksson headed them level before Brolin finished the job, beating Chris Woods after a defence-splitting attacking move.

West Germany 2-0 Spain

(Völler 29 51)

1988 group stage, Munich

West Germany went through to the EURO '88 semi-finals as Group 1 winners as they started to approach top gear for the first time at the finals.



Rudi Völler darted past Genaro Andrinúa and shot beyond Andoni Zubizarreta to end a goal drought that had lasted more than seven internationals. His second soon followed. The hugely influential Lothar Matthäus surged through the middle before a delightful back-heel presented Völler with the chance to apply an intelligent finish into the bottom corner.

