Tuesday 13 August 2019

Basic Information

  • Name: Puskás Aréna
  • Capacity: 68,000 seats
  • Under construction, set to open in 2019
  • Home team: Hungarian national team
  • Distance to city centre: approximately 4km

Trivia

  • Work began on Budapest's new stadium, named after its most famous footballing export, in 2016 and is expected to finish in 2019.
  • The old Ferenc Puskás Stadion has been demolished to make way for the new arena, the one-time Népstadion (People's Stadium) having been inaugurated back in 1953.
  • The old ground was the venue for England's heaviest international defeat; they lost 7-1 to Hungary on 23 May 1954.

📅 Matches at Puskás Aréna


Tuesday, 16 June – Group F match
Saturday, 20 June – Group F match
Wednesday, 24 June – Group F match
Sunday, 28 June – Round of 16 (1C v 3D/E/F)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 19 August 2019

Related Items

00:39
UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier, 07/06/2019: Hungary 2-1 Croatia

LiveUEFA EURO 2020 qualifier, 07/06/2019: Hungary 2-1 Croatia

Ádám Szalai’s fifth goal in as many internationals sparked a memorable comeback against Croatia.
00:39
UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier, 07/06/2019: Hungary 2-1 Croatia

LiveUEFA EURO 2020 qualifier, 07/06/2019: Hungary 2-1 Croatia

Ádám Szalai’s fifth goal in as many internationals sparked a memorable comeback against Croatia.
Top