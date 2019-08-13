Tuesday 13 August 2019
Basic Information
- Name: Puskás Aréna
- Capacity: 68,000 seats
- Under construction, set to open in 2019
- Home team: Hungarian national team
- Distance to city centre: approximately 4km
Trivia
- Work began on Budapest's new stadium, named after its most famous footballing export, in 2016 and is expected to finish in 2019.
- The old Ferenc Puskás Stadion has been demolished to make way for the new arena, the one-time Népstadion (People's Stadium) having been inaugurated back in 1953.
- The old ground was the venue for England's heaviest international defeat; they lost 7-1 to Hungary on 23 May 1954.
📅 Matches at Puskás Aréna
Tuesday, 16 June – Group F match
Saturday, 20 June – Group F match
Wednesday, 24 June – Group F match
Sunday, 28 June – Round of 16 (1C v 3D/E/F)