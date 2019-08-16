Getting There

✈️ By plane Airport: Bilbao Airport (BIO)

Distance to the city centre: 13 km

13 km Alternative airports: Vitoria Airport, San Sebastian Airport, Santander Airport, Biarritz Airport (France)

Bilbao Airport is the main transport hub with frequent direct flights to other cities in Spain and major European cities. Some low-cost carriers also operate flights to Vitoria Airport, which is located approximately 60km from Bilbao. Another option may be flying to Madrid or Barcelona and then continuing your journey to Bilbao by bus or train.

🚆 By train

Bilbao has three main railway stations, but Abando is where long-distance connections to Madrid, Barcelona and other cities in the country arrive and depart. Train travel is as comfortable and reliable as it gets, and a good alternative to flying directly to Bilbao. Purchase your train tickets online through the official RENFE website.

🚌 By coach

All regional, national and international bus and coach services arrive and depart from the Termibus Station, which is conveniently located next to San Mamés Stadium. Long-distance coaches travel to major cities around the country, but you can also reach Bilbao from Paris (approximately 13 hours) or Lisbon (approximately 12 hours) if you’re not in a rush. Check the Bilbao tourism website for all operators and book early to snap up a bargain.

🚗 By car

If you plan to travel to Bilbao by car, please note that most of the city centre will be closed to private vehicles and San Mamés Stadium will not provide parking for during the event. Instead, plan to park your car close to the most convenient city transport hub and use public transport to get to the stadium. More details on where to park your car will be available closer to the tournament.

Let me give you a top tip: If you have limited mobility or additional needs, please inform your airline or travel agent and let them know about the kind of assistance you need. You can do this either when booking your flight or closer to your travels, but make sure it's at least 48 hours before you start your journey.

Getting Around

📍 Distances



Abando Railway Station to the stadium: approximately 25 minutes on foot

approximately 25 minutes on foot Airport to city centre: 20 minutes by bus

Transport from the airport

Getty Images/iStockphoto

🚍 By bus

It’s a 20-minute bus ride from Bilbao Airport to the city centre.

Let me give you a top tip: If you require special assistance at the airport, get in touch with the local airport team to ensure you can make use of their free mobility service. From the airport, disabled spectators can take the bus from outside the terminal building to Bilbao Termibus station. Most of the buses that run from the airport to Bilbao bus terminal have space on board for two wheelchairs and have an automatic ramp to aid boarding.

🚖 By taxi

A taxi from the airport to the city centre will set you back approximately €25–30, depending on traffic.

🚗 By rental car

Major rental car companies are located on level 0 of the terminal building. Keep in mind that there will be road closures in the city centre and around the stadium, so it’s not our recommended way to get around.

Transport in the city

🚶 On foot

No need to worry about how to get around in Bilbao – the city is destined to be explored on foot, as the main attractions and sights are fairly close together. Strolling along the streets of Bilbao centre is a great way to get a feeling for the city.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

🚇 By public transport

Even if you’re keen to use your walking boots, it’s worth taking a ride on the city’s metro, which has become a Bilbao attraction in itself. This is mainly due to the impeccable design by architect Norman Foster – note the remarkable glass canopies over the station’s entrances, called “fosteritos”. The network consists of two lines that provide the fastest, most convenient and accessible way of getting around the city. They are also the gateway to the local beaches and charming suburban towns. Good news for night owls: the metro runs late on Fridays and all night on Saturdays. Single tickets can be purchased at the station’s ticket machines, or get a top-up travel pass (barik card) if you’re staying a few days. You can also use the pass to travel on Bilbao's trams and buses.

Let me give you a top tip: Bilbao is a very accessible city, so public transport is a great option for people with impaired mobility. All metro stations are fully accessible and provide level boarding access, as do most buses that operate in the city.

🚗 By car

If possible, avoid using the car in the city. The majority of Bilbao city centre will be closed to vehicles on matchdays. It is recommended to park outside the city and use public transport.

🚖 By taxi

It’s easy to hail a taxi in the streets and there are plenty of taxi ranks located around the city centre. Licensed taxis display the fares inside the vehicle and always use the meter. Note that private ride sharing companies are currently not available in Bilbao.