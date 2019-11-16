EURO 2020: Who has qualified?

QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020

• Austria

• Belgium

• Croatia

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• England

• Finland

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Poland

• Portugal

• Russia

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Turkey

• Ukraine

• Wales



Group A

Standings: England (21 pts), Czech Republic (15), Kosovo (11), Bulgaria (6), Montenegro (3)



• England: qualified, group winners

• Czech Republic: qualified

• Kosovo: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner

• Bulgaria: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined

• Montenegro: eliminated

Group B

Standings: Ukraine (20), Portugal (17), Serbia (14), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)



• Ukraine: qualified, group winners

• Portugal: qualified

• Serbia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner

• Luxembourg: eliminated

• Lithuania: eliminated

Group C

Standings: Germany (21), Netherlands (19), Northern Ireland (13), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)



• Germany: qualified, group winners

• Netherlands: qualified

• Northern Ireland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B

• Belarus: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner

• Estonia: eliminated

Group D

Standings: Switzerland (17), Denmark (15), Republic of Ireland (13), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)

• Switzerland: qualified, group winners

• Denmark: qualified

• Republic of Ireland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B but path not defined

• Georgia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner

• Gibraltar: eliminated

Group E

Standings: Croatia (17), Wales (14), Slovakia (13), Hungary (12), Azerbaijan (1)



• Croatia: qualified, group winners

• Wales, qualified

• Slovakia: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B

• Hungary: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined

• Azerbaijan: eliminated

Group F

Standings: Spain (26), Sweden (21), Norway (17), Romania (14), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)

• Spain: qualified, group winners

• Sweden: qualified

• Norway: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner

• Romania: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined

• Faroe Islands: eliminated

• Malta: eliminated

Group G

Standings: Poland (25), Austria (19), North Macedonia (14), Slovenia (14), Israel (11), Latvia (3)

• Poland: qualified, group winners

• Austria: qualified

• North Macedonia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner

• Slovenia: eliminated

• Israel: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined

• Latvia: eliminated

Group H

Standings: France (25), Turkey (23), Iceland (19), Albania (13), Andorra (4), Moldova (3)



• France: qualified, group winners

• Turkey: qualified

• Iceland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League A

• Albania: eliminated

• Andorra: eliminated

• Moldova: eliminated

Group I

Standings: Belgium (30), Russia (24), Scotland (15), Cyprus (10), Kazakhstan (10), San Marino (0)



• Belgium: qualified, group winners

• Russia: qualified

• Scotland: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner

• Cyprus: eliminated

• Kazakhstan: eliminated

• San Marino: eliminated

Group J

Standings: Italy (30), Finland (18), Greece (14), Bosnia and Herzegovina (13), Armenia (10), Liechtenstein (2)



• Italy: qualified, group winners

• Finland: qualified

• Greece: eliminated

• Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner

• Armenia: eliminated

• Liechtenstein: eliminated



