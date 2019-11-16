EURO 2020: Who has qualified?
Saturday 16 November 2019
- Top two in each group qualify directly for UEFA EURO 2020
- Separating teams tied on points: Article 15 of regulations
- Who is in the play-offs?
QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020
• Austria
• Belgium
• Croatia
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• England
• Finland
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Netherlands
• Poland
• Portugal
• Russia
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Turkey
• Ukraine
• Wales
Group A
Standings: England (21 pts), Czech Republic (15), Kosovo (11), Bulgaria (6), Montenegro (3)
• England: qualified, group winners
• Czech Republic: qualified
• Kosovo: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner
• Bulgaria: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Montenegro: eliminated
Group B
Standings: Ukraine (20), Portugal (17), Serbia (14), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
• Ukraine: qualified, group winners
• Portugal: qualified
• Serbia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner
• Luxembourg: eliminated
• Lithuania: eliminated
Group C
Standings: Germany (21), Netherlands (19), Northern Ireland (13), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
• Germany: qualified, group winners
• Netherlands: qualified
• Northern Ireland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B
• Belarus: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner
• Estonia: eliminated
Group D
Standings: Switzerland (17), Denmark (15), Republic of Ireland (13), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)
• Switzerland: qualified, group winners
• Denmark: qualified
• Republic of Ireland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B but path not defined
• Georgia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner
• Gibraltar: eliminated
Group E
Standings: Croatia (17), Wales (14), Slovakia (13), Hungary (12), Azerbaijan (1)
• Croatia: qualified, group winners
• Wales, qualified
• Slovakia: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B
• Hungary: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Azerbaijan: eliminated
Group F
Standings: Spain (26), Sweden (21), Norway (17), Romania (14), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)
• Spain: qualified, group winners
• Sweden: qualified
• Norway: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner
• Romania: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Faroe Islands: eliminated
• Malta: eliminated
Group G
Standings: Poland (25), Austria (19), North Macedonia (14), Slovenia (14), Israel (11), Latvia (3)
• Poland: qualified, group winners
• Austria: qualified
• North Macedonia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner
• Slovenia: eliminated
• Israel: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Latvia: eliminated
Group H
Standings: France (25), Turkey (23), Iceland (19), Albania (13), Andorra (4), Moldova (3)
• France: qualified, group winners
• Turkey: qualified
• Iceland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League A
• Albania: eliminated
• Andorra: eliminated
• Moldova: eliminated
Group I
Standings: Belgium (30), Russia (24), Scotland (15), Cyprus (10), Kazakhstan (10), San Marino (0)
• Belgium: qualified, group winners
• Russia: qualified
• Scotland: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner
• Cyprus: eliminated
• Kazakhstan: eliminated
• San Marino: eliminated
Group J
Standings: Italy (30), Finland (18), Greece (14), Bosnia and Herzegovina (13), Armenia (10), Liechtenstein (2)
• Italy: qualified, group winners
• Finland: qualified
• Greece: eliminated
• Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner
• Armenia: eliminated
• Liechtenstein: eliminated