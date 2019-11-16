Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

EURO 2020: Who has qualified?

Saturday 16 November 2019

UEFA.com looks at how the qualifying groups ended, who is through and who could join them from the play-offs.

QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020

• Austria
• Belgium
• Croatia
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• England
• Finland
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Netherlands
• Poland
• Portugal
• Russia
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Turkey
• Ukraine
• Wales

Group A

Standings: England (21 pts), Czech Republic (15), Kosovo (11), Bulgaria (6), Montenegro (3)

• England: qualified, group winners
• Czech Republic: qualified
• Kosovo: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner
• Bulgaria: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Montenegro: eliminated

Group B

Standings: Ukraine (20), Portugal (17), Serbia (14), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)

Ukraine seal their finals spot
Ukraine seal their finals spot

• Ukraine: qualified, group winners
Portugal: qualified
• Serbia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner
• Luxembourg: eliminated
• Lithuania: eliminated

Group C

Standings: Germany (21), Netherlands (19), Northern Ireland (13), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland
Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland

Germany: qualified, group winners
Netherlands: qualified
• Northern Ireland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B
• Belarus: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner
• Estonia: eliminated

Group D

Standings: Switzerland (17), Denmark (15), Republic of Ireland (13), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)

Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Switzerland: qualified, group winners
Denmark: qualified
• Republic of Ireland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B but path not defined
• Georgia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner
• Gibraltar: eliminated

Group E

Standings: Croatia (17), Wales (14), Slovakia (13), Hungary (12), Azerbaijan (1)

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Croatia
Highlights: Wales 1-1 Croatia

Croatia: qualified, group winners
 Wales, qualified
 Slovakia: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B
• Hungary: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Azerbaijan: eliminated

Group F

Standings: Spain (26), Sweden (21), Norway (17), Romania (14), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)

Highlights: Sweden 1-1 Spain
Highlights: Sweden 1-1 Spain

Spain: qualified, group winners
Sweden: qualified
• Norway: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner 
• Romania: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Faroe Islands: eliminated
• Malta: eliminated

Play-offs as they stand

Group G

Standings: Poland (25), Austria (19), North Macedonia (14), Slovenia (14), Israel (11), Latvia (3)

Poland seal finals spot in style
Poland seal finals spot in style

Poland: qualified, group winners
Austria: qualified
• North Macedonia: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner
• Slovenia: eliminated
• Israel: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League C but path not yet defined
• Latvia: eliminated

Group H

Standings: France (25), Turkey (23), Iceland (19), Albania (13), Andorra (4), Moldova (3)

Highlights: France 1-1 Turkey
Highlights: France 1-1 Turkey

France: qualified, group winners
Turkey: qualified
• Iceland: will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League A
• Albania: eliminated
• Andorra: eliminated
• Moldova: eliminated

Play-offs as they stand

Group I

Standings: Belgium (30), Russia (24), Scotland (15), Cyprus (10), Kazakhstan (10), San Marino (0)

Belgium hit 9 as they are first to qualify
Belgium hit 9 as they are first to qualify

Belgium: qualified, group winners
Russia: qualified
Scotland: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner
• Cyprus: eliminated
• Kazakhstan: eliminated
• San Marino: eliminated

Group J

Italy secure a place at EURO 2020
Italy secure a place at EURO 2020

Standings: Italy (30), Finland (18), Greece (14), Bosnia and Herzegovina (13), Armenia (10), Liechtenstein (2)

Italy: qualified, group winners
Finland: qualified
Greece: eliminated
Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner
• Armenia: eliminated
• Liechtenstein: eliminated


EURO 2020 play-off fixtures
17/06/2020

LiveEURO 2020 play-off fixtures

The last four slots at EURO 2020 are yet to be decided.
All the qualifying results
22/11/2019

LiveAll the qualifying results

Check the results for all ten matchdays of the European Qualifiers here.
Watch all the EURO 2020 qualifying goals so far
12/06/2019

LiveWatch all the EURO 2020 qualifying goals so far

There have been 315 goals in the 100 European Qualifiers so far: watch them all in our video hub.
EURO qualifying: how it works
22/11/2019

LiveEURO qualifying: how it works

Twenty sides have earned finals places via qualifying groups, with four coming through a new play-off system.
