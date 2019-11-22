All you need to know about UEFA EURO 2020

What are the key dates?

22/11/2019: European Qualifiers play-off draw

30/11/2019: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw, Bucharest

26/03/2020: European Qualifiers play-off semi-finals

31/03/2019: European Qualifiers play-off finals

12/06/2020: Opening game, Olimpico in Rome

12/07/2020: Final, Wembley Stadium (London)

Who has qualified?

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

The final tournament draw pots are available here.

Who are the hosts?

UEFA EURO 2020 is being held across the continent for the first time in the competition's 60-year history, with 12 host cities in all.

Check out the UEFA EURO 2020 host cities

Final and semi-finals, one round of 16 game, three group games

London, England: Wembley Stadium

Three group games, one quarter-final

Baku, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium

Munich, Germany: Fußball Arena München

Rome, Italy: Olimpico in Rome

Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Three group games, one round of 16 game

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Johan Cruijff ArenA

Bilbao, Spain: Estadio de San Mamés

Bucharest, Romania: National Arena

Budapest, Hungary: Ferenc Puskás Stadium

Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium

Dublin, Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena

Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park

Will any hosts qualify automatically?

There will be no automatic qualifiers, with all the nations with host cities required to earn their place at the finals.

How does qualifying work?

The success of the first 24-team UEFA European Championship – UEFA EURO 2016 – vindicated UEFA's decision to broaden the net for the final tournament, and 24 sides will be involved again at UEFA EURO 2020.

▪ Twenty teams – the top two in each of the ten groups – reached the tournament via the European Qualifiers, running from March to November 2019.

▪ Four more countries will qualify via the new UEFA Nations League, with the decisive play-offs to be staged in March 2020.

What is the tournament format?

How the play-offs for UEFA EURO 2020 work

The format will be the same as for UEFA EURO 2016. The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Read more in the competition regulations.

Will the hosts play their games at home?

Host nations that qualify will be automatically placed in the following groups.



Group A: Italy (Olimpico in Rome)*

Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium), Denmark (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)*

Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam)*, Romania (National Arena, Bucharest)

Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London)*, Scotland (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao)*, Republic of Ireland (Dublin Arena)

Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich)*, Hungary (Ferenc Puskás Stadium, Budapest)

*Guaranteed to play all three group stage games at home having qualified via the European Qualifiers. As Russia and Denmark both reached UEFA EURO 2020 via the European Qualifiers, an additional draw was held on 22 November to decide which team plays all three group stage games at home; Russia will have two group stage home games.



The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will host the opening game. See full schedule, including the knockout games.

Why a 'EURO for Europe'?

©Getty Images

"There is great pleasure in being able to bring EURO 2020 to so many countries and cities, to see football acting as a bridge between nations, and to carry the competition closer to the fans, who are the essential lifeblood of the game," says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

How can fans obtain tickets?

Approximately 2.5m tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 are set to be sold to fans, with applications for the first tranche of 1.5m having taken place on EURO2020.com from 12 June to 12 July 2019.

Unsuccessful applicants will become part of the UEFA 'Fans First' programme, meaning they will be the first to know about any future opportunities to purchase tickets.

The next opportunity to apply for tickets will be in December 2019 (after the final draw) when tickets will be made available to fans through the participating national associations (PNAs). However, to be eligible to apply for tickets during this phase, fans must meet the specific criteria defined by the national associations.

What if I want to volunteer?

Volunteers will be crucial to the running of UEFA EURO 2020. The objective of the volunteer programme is to integrate and gather the population across Europe, as well as creating a legacy for the host countries.

Who are the ambassadors?

A host of former EURO winners are among a star-studded line-up of ambassadors. "We look forward to their involvement in supporting UEFA EURO 2020 – an event that will be much closer to football fans than ever before," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. Check out the full list of ambassadors here.

Who is the mascot?

Skillzy, a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street and panna culture.