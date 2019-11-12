EURO 2020 qualifiers: what to watch out for

Showdown in Cardiff

It will be winner takes all at Cardiff City Stadium as Wales and Hungary vie for the last automatic qualifying spot in Group E. The visitors are a point clear in second but cannot afford a draw, with Slovakia also in the hunt. "We're in a good place," said Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who hopes to be able to start both Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in the biggest game of his reign so far. "It's set up nicely for Tuesday."

Group E: Croatia (17), Hungary (12), Wales (11), Slovakia (10), Azerbaijan (1)

Tuesday: Wales v Hungary, Slovakia v Azerbaijan

Can Zahavi usurp Kane?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Zahavi hat-trick stuns Austria

Healy, Huntelaar, Lewandowski ... Can you guess the link? Top EURO qualifying scorers, of course. This campaign is tighter than ever, with Harry Kane one goal ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Israel's Eran Zahavi on 12 strikes. Portugal and England have completed their campaigns, though, so the door is left ajar for Zahavi to surge clear. The 32-year-old has been prolific since moving to China in 2016, managing close to a goal a game!

Group G: Poland (22), Austria (19), Slovenia (14), North Macedonia (11), Israel (11), Latvia (0)

Tuesday: Poland v Slovenia, Latvia v Austria, North Macedonia v Israel

Will Belgium make it ten out of ten?

Roberto Martínez's side have been irresistible in qualifying, making light work of a section that presented a couple of potential trip wires. Russia have also impressed, but the ease with which Belgium sauntered into St Petersburg on Saturday and collected the three points (and a 14th successive qualifying win) was eye-catching. "The Hazard brothers showed us how to play," Sport24.ru said of the 4-1 scoreline. Victory at home to Cyprus would ensure a Belgian first: a 100% qualifying campaign. There is not much cause for doubt.

Group I: Belgium (27), Russia (21), Scotland (12), Cyprus (10), Kazakhstan (10), San Marino (0)

Tuesday: Belgium v Cyprus, San Marino v Russia, Scotland v Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland seeking lift

There was heartbreak for Northern Ireland on Saturday as Steven Davis's missed penalty meant they could only draw at home to the Netherlands, who qualified at their hosts' expense. Michael O'Neill's side must now steel themselves for the play-offs, and what better way to raise morale than a first victory against group winners Germany since 1983? "We have a lot to be positive about," said O'Neill, buoyed by four wins from his team's seven qualifiers so far.

Group C: Germany (18), Netherlands (16), Northern Ireland (13), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)

Tuesday: Netherlands v Estonia, Germany v Northern Ireland