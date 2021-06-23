UEFA EURO 2020: meet the last 16

UEFA EURO 2020 is down to the knockout stage, with the 24 qualifiers now 16 as they are whittled down to the side that lifts the trophy on 11 July.

Through to round of 16 Group winners: Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, England, Sweden, France

Group runners-up: Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain, Germany

Best third-placed teams: Switzerland, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Portugal

Round of 16 ties

26/06: Wales vs Denmark (﻿Amsterdam)

26/06: Italy vs Austria (London)

27/06: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)

27/06: Belgium vs Portugal (Seville)

28/06: Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen)

28/06: France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)

29/06: England vs Germany (﻿London)

29/06: Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)

Group C results

13/06: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)

17/06: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam)

21/06: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)

Round of 16

26/06: Italy vs Austria (London)

Qualifying

Group G record: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Marko Arnautović (6)

Every goal on Austria's road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: group stage (2008, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Franco Foda

Capped twice by West Germany, Foda has spent the majority of his coaching career with Sturm Graz, winning the league and cup. He has been Austria boss since the start of 2018.

Key player: David Alaba

Whether at the heart of the defence or as a marauding left-back, Alaba continues to prove his worth to Austria with crucial assists in both group stage wins and a Star of the Match performance against North Macedonia for good measure. His winning experience will be invaluable in the knockout stages.

Watch superb Schöpf solo goal for Austria at EURO 2016

One to watch: Konrad Laimer

Despite missing most of the 2020/21 season through injury, Laimer's energetic performance in the warm-up friendly against England showed he was ready for UEFA EURO 2020. Strong in the tackle and adept on the ball, the 24-year-old acts as a fulcrum in the heart of Austria's midfield.

Did you know?

Austria have reached the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time since 1954, and this is the first time they have progressed through the groups at a EURO.

Group B results

12/06: Belgium 3-0 Russia (St Petersburg)

17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)

21/06: Finland 0-2 Belgium (St Petersburg)

Round of 16

27/06: Belgium vs Portugal﻿ (Seville)

Qualifying

Group I record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (7)

Classic Belgium EURO goals

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season picked up four goals and seven assists in just six EURO qualifiers. Roberto Martínez's key provider also set up 20 Premier League goals for Manchester City in 2019/20, equalling Thierry Henry's league record.

20 in 20: Belgium stars test their EURO knowledge

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 24 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester's versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance – as he proved in the 2021 FA Cup final – not to mention great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world's top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

Group D results

13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)

18/06: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)

22/06: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow)

Round of 16

28/06: Croatia vs Spain﻿ (Copenhagen)

Qualifying

Group E record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Bruno Petković (4)

Every goal on Croatia's road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

A former midfielder who never represented his country, Dalić took over from Ante Čačić in 2017 and led the team to the 2018 World Cup final.

Key player: Luka Modrić

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has now overtaken Darijo Srna's record 134 caps, not only captaining the side but setting the midfield tempo with his vision, energy and slick passing. His beautiful goal against Scotland proved crucial in taking Croatia through.

Great Croatia goals

One to watch: Andrej Kramarić

Came into the finals on the back of an excellent season at Hoffenheim, scoring 20 Bundesliga goals﻿. He poses a threat everywhere in the final third, and Niko Kovač has compared him with Davor Šuker. Yet to reach his peak with Croatia.

Did you know?

Croatia climbed 122 places in the FIFA rankings from 125th to third between 1994 and 1999.

Group D results

14/06: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow)

18/06: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)

22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)

Round of 16

27/06: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)

Qualifying

Group A record: P8 W5 D0 L3 F13 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)

Every goal on the Czech Republic's road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý

Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 59-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.

Key player: Patrik Schick

The Leverkusen striker came to the final tournament in form and confirmed that he is the kind of reliable goalscorer who can decide matches with a clinical finish.

Great Czech Republic goals

One to watch: Tomáš Souček

The beating heart of the Czech midfield redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of season in 2018/19, voted No1 by journalists in 2020, and starred for West Ham in 2020/21, contributing ten goals.

Did you know?

Czech Republic have been ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.

Group B results

12/06: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)

17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)

21/06: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)

Round of 16

26/06: Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam)

Qualifying

Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)

Every goal on Denmark's road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Appointed to succeed Åge Hareide after the originally scheduled finals, the former Nordsjælland coach took over anyway in July 2020.

Key player

With more than 100 caps to his name, Christian Eriksen, one of the world's best attacking midfielders, came into the tournament as his side's creative talisman. After suffering a medical emergency against Finland, he has said he "will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches".

Schmeichel on Denmark’s EURO ’92 glory

One to watch: Andreas Skov Olsen

The 21-year-old Bologna striker struck three goals and provided four assists in 179 minutes for Denmark before the finals, highlighting his potential as an attacking option.

Did you know?

Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded – and went on to lift the trophy.

Group D results

13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)

18/06: England 0-0 Scotland (London)

22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)

Round of 16

29/06: England vs Germany﻿ (London)

Qualifying

Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)

Every goal on England's road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland

Coach: Gareth Southgate

His four major tournaments as a player included EURO '96, and a famous semi-final penalty miss against Germany. As manager he has changed the mood around England, leading the team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Key player: Harry Kane

England’s captain and talismanic 34-goal striker is both scorer and creator – as 33 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in all competitions in 2020/21 highlights.

Watch Southgate's England baby photo challenge

One to watch: Jude Bellingham

The youngest player to feature in a EURO finals game after his cameo against Croatia before being eclipsed by Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, the Dortmund midfielder exudes energy, strength and confidence. Will mark his 18th birthday with a last-16 tie at Wembley.

Did you know?

England have lost just two of 26 Wembley home games under Southgate – against Spain and Denmark.

Group F fixtures

15/06: France 1-0 Germany (Munich)

19/06: Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest)

23/06: Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest)

Round of 16

28/06: France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)

Qualifying

Group H record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

Watch great France goals

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1984, 2000)

UEFA EURO 2016: finalists, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and can secure the second international double of his career at EURO 2020.

Key player: Kylian Mbappé

The Paris forward is happier the better the opposition. In between tournaments, France tend to take on sides who sit back and pack the defence and midfield, making it hard for Mbappé to use his strengths. Better teams try to play more and that's when Mbappé springs into life, lethal on the break.

Watch Giroud's France baby photo challenge

One to watch: Kingsley Coman

After missing the 2018 World Cup triumph because of injury, Coman has extra motivation. Ousmane Dembélé's injury means he's now Deschamps' number one game-breaking substitute. As quick as Mbappé, no opposition defender will relish seeing Coman's number flash up.

Did you know?

France are appearing at their 13th straight final tournament. They haven't missed one since the 1994 World Cup, and have reached five finals during that sequence, winning three.

Group F fixtures

15/06: France 1-0 Germany (Munich)

19/06: Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich)

23/06: Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich)

Round of 16

29/06: England vs Germany (London)

Qualifying

Group C record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F30 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Serge Gnabry (8)

Watch great Germany goals

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1972, 1980, 1996)

UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals, lost 2-0 to France

Coach: Joachim Löw

After 15 years at the helm, this will be the final tournament for the coach who has never failed to lead Germany into at least the semi-finals of this competition.

Key player: Thomas Müller

Two-and-a-half years after being cut to make room for a rebuild, Germany have recalled Müller, a vocal leader with vast experience at major tournaments. The 31-year-old never fails to transmit his winning mentality to his team-mates.

Behind the scenes with the Germany squad

One to watch: Kevin Volland

This entry previously featured Kai Havertz, but after scoring the winner in the UEFA Champions League final he should be on everyone's horizon. Instead, the surprise package could be ambitious forward Volland, fresh from notching 18 goals in 40 matches during his first season at Monaco.

Did you know?

These finals are Germany's 26th consecutive major tournament (World Cup or EURO).

Group A results

11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)

16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)

20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)

Round of 16

26/06: Italy vs Austria (London)

Qualifying

Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)

Anastasi fires Italy to 1968 glory

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 6-5 to Germany on penalties after 1-1 draw

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best forward players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Jorginho

In the Italy camp they call him Radio Jorginho because he is constantly talking during games, always directing his team-mates. If you are looking for spectacular tricks or stunning goals, you should look somewhere else but Jorginho is the real brains behind this Azzurri team, an indispensable orchestra conductor.

Italy's baby photo challenge

One to watch: Nicolò Barella

The box-to-box midfielder holds the key to Mancini's formation. Sardinian-born and now a key part of Inter's Serie A winning side, the 24-year-old really is the full package, bringing tackling, technique, lots of energy and dangerous, well-timed runs into the opposition box.

Did you know?

Italy's flawless EURO qualifying campaign ended with a 9-1 win against Armenia in Palermo. It was their national-record 11th straight victory, and gave them ten wins in a calendar year for the first time. One more goal and it would also have matched their biggest victory ever: 9-0 against the United States in 1948.

Group C results

13/06: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)

17/06: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam)

21/06: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam)

Round of 16

27/06: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)

Qualifying

Group C record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F24 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Georginio Wijnaldum (8)

Every Netherlands goal on the road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1988)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Coach: Frank de Boer

De Boer replaced Barcelona-bound former team-mate Ronald Koeman in September 2020 having previously coached Ajax, Inter, Crystal Palace and Atlanta United.

Key player: Georginio Wijnaldum

The Dutch captain has repeatedly excelled with club and country on the biggest of stages. His surging runs into the opposition penalty area and excellent finishing have helped make him the squad's second-top scorer behind Memphis Depay – and the two also have an almost telepathic understanding on the pitch.

Great Netherlands goals

One to watch: Matthijs de Ligt

First emerged as captain of Ajax at 19 and a defensive rock during the club's breathtaking UEFA Champions League journey in 2018/19, when he also scored in both the quarter and semi-finals. Since crowned a champion of Italy with Juventus, this tournament could really be De Ligt's platform to achieve Oranje immortality, particularly in Virgil van Dijk's absence.

Did you know?

The Dutch missed out on EURO 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. That was their longest absence from major finals since the mid-1980s – when they marked their return by winning EURO '88.

Group F fixtures

15/06: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest)

19/06: Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich)

23/06: Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest)

Round of 16

27/06: Belgium vs Portugal (Seville)

Qualifying

Group B record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (11)

EURO 2016 final highlights: Portugal 1-0 France

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: winners

Coach: Fernando Santos

A journeyman defender, Fernando Santos coached Portugal's big three clubs, taking charge of the national team in 2014 after a stint as Greece boss. He steered them to success at EURO 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's most-capped player and all-time top scorer may be 36, but he ﻿will be looking to scratch a small itch at EURO 2020: he has never top-scored at a EURO or World Cup finals.

Ronaldo goals at five EUROs

One to watch: João Félix

An attacking player of majestic skill, the Atlético Madrid man is the latest star to bolster a Portuguese side laden with talent. He made his senior debut aged 19 in Portugal's triumphant 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals campaign.

Did you know?

October 2019's loss to Ukraine was the first Portugal had suffered under Fernando Santos in a EURO game – qualifying and final tournaments included – since his appointment in September 2014﻿.

Group E fixtures

14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)

19/06: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)

23/06: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)

Round of 16

28/06: Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen)

Qualifying

Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)

Great Spain EURO goals

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy

Coach: Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post the following November after qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.

Key player: Gerard Moreno

In the form of his life, brimming with confidence and a newly crowned UEFA Europa League winner. Loves to cut in form the right onto his exquisite left foot but is often asked to perform as a false nine – not only a goal threat for Spain, he is a No10 too.

Spain: Who is most likely to...?

One to watch: Pedri

There have been all number of prodigious young talents down the years, but few who can become the dominant midfielder at a club like Barcelona at just 18 years of age – not to mention slender, relatively small and in only their first full season. His football intellect is frankly incredible.

Did you know?

Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.

Group E fixtures

14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)

18/06: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St Petersburg)

23/06: Sweden 3-2 Poland (St Petersburg)

Round of 16

29/06: Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)﻿

Qualifying

Group F record: P10 W6 D3 L1 F23 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Robin Quaison (5)

Watch all Sweden's EURO 2020 qualifying goals

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Janne Andersson

The brains behind Sweden's recent renaissance, Andersson took charge in 2016, steering his side to a first World Cup in 12 years, then topping a UEFA Nations League group including Russia and Turkey.

Key player: Emil Forsberg

Pacy, creative and physically strong, the Leipzig midfielder shoulders much of the responsibility for Sweden's attack. He has a fine shot and a talent from set pieces, as he showed by scoring his team's first goal at EURO 2020 from the penalty spot.

Classic Sweden EURO goals

One to watch: Kristoffer Olsson

Slight of frame, the Krasnodar midfielder has a toolbox full of dribbles and smart passes that are as effective as they are easy on the eye.

Did you know?

In 1992, hosts Sweden won a group ahead of England, France and eventual victors Denmark before being edged out 3-2 by Germany in the semis.

Group A results

12/06: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku)

16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)

20/06: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku)

Round of 16

28/06: France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)

Qualifying

Group D record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cédric Itten (3)

Every goal on Switzerland's road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: round of 16 (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Poland after 1-1 draw

Coach: Vladimir Petković

Sarajevo-born, Petković has called Switzerland home since 1997 and took the national-team helm in 2014. The Swiss have not failed to reach a major finals since.

Key player: Granit Xhaka

A tough tackler with excellent vision, Xhaka is the glue that binds this Switzerland side together. The fact that Switzerland surrendered a 3-0 lead against Denmark after his 79th-minute substitution to draw a March 2019 qualifier tells you a lot.

Classic Switzerland EURO goals

One to watch: Breel Embolo

Forward Embolo got a fresh start at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 after overcoming a spate of injuries. Powerful, versatile and blessed with great pace, the 24-year-old is a handful.

Did you know?

Switzerland have successfully negotiated every group stage under Petković but are yet to win a knockout match: at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.

Group C results

13/06: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)

17/06: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)

21/06: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)

Round of 16

29/06: Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)

Qualifying

Group A record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Roman Yaremchuk (4)

Every goal on Ukraine's road to EURO 2020

Pedigree

European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko

A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko is sixth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.

Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko

Lacking first-team action at West Ham, the midfielder arrived at Ukraine’s camp early to get a head start. So far he has proved that he remains their main creator-in-chief, his two goals and one assist at EURO 2020 helping to overtake Shevchenko's record for direct goal involvements – bringing his overall tally to 42 goals and 21 assists.

Watch Shevchenko head Ukraine to victory at EURO 2012

One to watch: Illia Zabarnyi

Becoming Ukraine's youngest player to appear at major finals against the Netherlands aged 18 years and 285 days, the Dynamo Kyiv centre-back has been an important player for both club and country.

Did you know?

This is the first time Ukraine have reached the EURO knockout stages; in 2012 they finished third in their group with three points, and in 2016 lost each of their group stage games.

Group A results

12/06: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku)

16/06: Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku)

20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)

Round of 16

26/06: Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam)

Qualifying

Group E record: P8 W4 D2 L2 F10 A6

Qualifying top scorers: Gareth Bale (2), Kieffer Moore (2), Aaron Ramsey (2)