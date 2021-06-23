UEFA EURO 2020: meet the last 16
Wednesday 23 June 2021
Article summary
Get the lowdown on the sides still involved at UEFA EURO 2020.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA EURO 2020 is down to the knockout stage, with the 24 qualifiers now 16 as they are whittled down to the side that lifts the trophy on 11 July.
Group winners: Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, England, Sweden, France
Group runners-up: Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain, Germany
Best third-placed teams: Switzerland, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Portugal
Round of 16 ties
26/06: Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam)
26/06: Italy vs Austria (London)
27/06: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)
27/06: Belgium vs Portugal (Seville)
28/06: Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen)
28/06: France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)
29/06: England vs Germany (London)
29/06: Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)
AUSTRIA
Group C results
13/06: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)
17/06: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam)
21/06: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)
Round of 16
26/06: Italy vs Austria (London)
Qualifying
Group G record: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Marko Arnautović (6)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: group stage (2008, 2016)
UEFA EURO 2016: group stage
Coach: Franco Foda
Capped twice by West Germany, Foda has spent the majority of his coaching career with Sturm Graz, winning the league and cup. He has been Austria boss since the start of 2018.
Key player: David Alaba
Whether at the heart of the defence or as a marauding left-back, Alaba continues to prove his worth to Austria with crucial assists in both group stage wins and a Star of the Match performance against North Macedonia for good measure. His winning experience will be invaluable in the knockout stages.
One to watch: Konrad Laimer
Despite missing most of the 2020/21 season through injury, Laimer's energetic performance in the warm-up friendly against England showed he was ready for UEFA EURO 2020. Strong in the tackle and adept on the ball, the 24-year-old acts as a fulcrum in the heart of Austria's midfield.
Did you know?
Austria have reached the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time since 1954, and this is the first time they have progressed through the groups at a EURO.
BELGIUM
Group B results
12/06: Belgium 3-0 Russia (St Petersburg)
17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)
21/06: Finland 0-2 Belgium (St Petersburg)
Round of 16
27/06: Belgium vs Portugal (Seville)
Qualifying
Group I record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (7)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)
UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales
Coach: Roberto Martínez
A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.
Key player: Kevin De Bruyne
The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season picked up four goals and seven assists in just six EURO qualifiers. Roberto Martínez's key provider also set up 20 Premier League goals for Manchester City in 2019/20, equalling Thierry Henry's league record.
One to watch: Youri Tielemans
A relatively youthful 24 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester's versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance – as he proved in the 2021 FA Cup final – not to mention great distribution.
Did you know?
The Red Devils are the world's top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.
CROATIA
Group D results
13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)
18/06: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)
22/06: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow)
Round of 16
28/06: Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen)
Qualifying
Group E record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A7
Qualifying top scorer: Bruno Petković (4)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (1996, 2008)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal
Coach: Zlatko Dalić
A former midfielder who never represented his country, Dalić took over from Ante Čačić in 2017 and led the team to the 2018 World Cup final.
Key player: Luka Modrić
The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has now overtaken Darijo Srna's record 134 caps, not only captaining the side but setting the midfield tempo with his vision, energy and slick passing. His beautiful goal against Scotland proved crucial in taking Croatia through.
One to watch: Andrej Kramarić
Came into the finals on the back of an excellent season at Hoffenheim, scoring 20 Bundesliga goals. He poses a threat everywhere in the final third, and Niko Kovač has compared him with Davor Šuker. Yet to reach his peak with Croatia.
Did you know?
Croatia climbed 122 places in the FIFA rankings from 125th to third between 1994 and 1999.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Group D results
14/06: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow)
18/06: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)
22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)
Round of 16
27/06: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)
Qualifying
Group A record: P8 W5 D0 L3 F13 A11
Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)
UEFA EURO 2016: group stage
Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý
Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 59-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.
Key player: Patrik Schick
The Leverkusen striker came to the final tournament in form and confirmed that he is the kind of reliable goalscorer who can decide matches with a clinical finish.
One to watch: Tomáš Souček
The beating heart of the Czech midfield redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of season in 2018/19, voted No1 by journalists in 2020, and starred for West Ham in 2020/21, contributing ten goals.
Did you know?
Czech Republic have been ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.
DENMARK
Group B results
12/06: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)
17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)
21/06: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)
Round of 16
26/06: Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam)
Qualifying
Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)
UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Appointed to succeed Åge Hareide after the originally scheduled finals, the former Nordsjælland coach took over anyway in July 2020.
Key player
With more than 100 caps to his name, Christian Eriksen, one of the world's best attacking midfielders, came into the tournament as his side's creative talisman. After suffering a medical emergency against Finland, he has said he "will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches".
One to watch: Andreas Skov Olsen
The 21-year-old Bologna striker struck three goals and provided four assists in 179 minutes for Denmark before the finals, highlighting his potential as an attacking option.
Did you know?
Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded – and went on to lift the trophy.
ENGLAND
Group D results
13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)
18/06: England 0-0 Scotland (London)
22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)
Round of 16
29/06: England vs Germany (London)
Qualifying
Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland
Coach: Gareth Southgate
His four major tournaments as a player included EURO '96, and a famous semi-final penalty miss against Germany. As manager he has changed the mood around England, leading the team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
Key player: Harry Kane
England’s captain and talismanic 34-goal striker is both scorer and creator – as 33 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in all competitions in 2020/21 highlights.
One to watch: Jude Bellingham
The youngest player to feature in a EURO finals game after his cameo against Croatia before being eclipsed by Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, the Dortmund midfielder exudes energy, strength and confidence. Will mark his 18th birthday with a last-16 tie at Wembley.
Did you know?
England have lost just two of 26 Wembley home games under Southgate – against Spain and Denmark.
FRANCE
Group F fixtures
15/06: France 1-0 Germany (Munich)
19/06: Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest)
23/06: Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest)
Round of 16
28/06: France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)
Qualifying
Group H record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1984, 2000)
UEFA EURO 2016: finalists, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and can secure the second international double of his career at EURO 2020.
Key player: Kylian Mbappé
The Paris forward is happier the better the opposition. In between tournaments, France tend to take on sides who sit back and pack the defence and midfield, making it hard for Mbappé to use his strengths. Better teams try to play more and that's when Mbappé springs into life, lethal on the break.
One to watch: Kingsley Coman
After missing the 2018 World Cup triumph because of injury, Coman has extra motivation. Ousmane Dembélé's injury means he's now Deschamps' number one game-breaking substitute. As quick as Mbappé, no opposition defender will relish seeing Coman's number flash up.
Did you know?
France are appearing at their 13th straight final tournament. They haven't missed one since the 1994 World Cup, and have reached five finals during that sequence, winning three.
GERMANY
Group F fixtures
15/06: France 1-0 Germany (Munich)
19/06: Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich)
23/06: Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich)
Round of 16
29/06: England vs Germany (London)
Qualifying
Group C record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F30 A7
Qualifying top scorer: Serge Gnabry (8)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1972, 1980, 1996)
UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals, lost 2-0 to France
Coach: Joachim Löw
After 15 years at the helm, this will be the final tournament for the coach who has never failed to lead Germany into at least the semi-finals of this competition.
Key player: Thomas Müller
Two-and-a-half years after being cut to make room for a rebuild, Germany have recalled Müller, a vocal leader with vast experience at major tournaments. The 31-year-old never fails to transmit his winning mentality to his team-mates.
One to watch: Kevin Volland
This entry previously featured Kai Havertz, but after scoring the winner in the UEFA Champions League final he should be on everyone's horizon. Instead, the surprise package could be ambitious forward Volland, fresh from notching 18 goals in 40 matches during his first season at Monaco.
Did you know?
These finals are Germany's 26th consecutive major tournament (World Cup or EURO).
ITALY
Group A results
11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)
16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)
20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)
Round of 16
26/06: Italy vs Austria (London)
Qualifying
Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)
UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 6-5 to Germany on penalties after 1-1 draw
Coach: Roberto Mancini
One of the best forward players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey.
Key player: Jorginho
In the Italy camp they call him Radio Jorginho because he is constantly talking during games, always directing his team-mates. If you are looking for spectacular tricks or stunning goals, you should look somewhere else but Jorginho is the real brains behind this Azzurri team, an indispensable orchestra conductor.
One to watch: Nicolò Barella
The box-to-box midfielder holds the key to Mancini's formation. Sardinian-born and now a key part of Inter's Serie A winning side, the 24-year-old really is the full package, bringing tackling, technique, lots of energy and dangerous, well-timed runs into the opposition box.
Did you know?
Italy's flawless EURO qualifying campaign ended with a 9-1 win against Armenia in Palermo. It was their national-record 11th straight victory, and gave them ten wins in a calendar year for the first time. One more goal and it would also have matched their biggest victory ever: 9-0 against the United States in 1948.
NETHERLANDS
Group C results
13/06: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)
17/06: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam)
21/06: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam)
Round of 16
27/06: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)
Qualifying
Group C record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F24 A7
Qualifying top scorer: Georginio Wijnaldum (8)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1988)
UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify
Coach: Frank de Boer
De Boer replaced Barcelona-bound former team-mate Ronald Koeman in September 2020 having previously coached Ajax, Inter, Crystal Palace and Atlanta United.
Key player: Georginio Wijnaldum
The Dutch captain has repeatedly excelled with club and country on the biggest of stages. His surging runs into the opposition penalty area and excellent finishing have helped make him the squad's second-top scorer behind Memphis Depay – and the two also have an almost telepathic understanding on the pitch.
One to watch: Matthijs de Ligt
First emerged as captain of Ajax at 19 and a defensive rock during the club's breathtaking UEFA Champions League journey in 2018/19, when he also scored in both the quarter and semi-finals. Since crowned a champion of Italy with Juventus, this tournament could really be De Ligt's platform to achieve Oranje immortality, particularly in Virgil van Dijk's absence.
Did you know?
The Dutch missed out on EURO 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. That was their longest absence from major finals since the mid-1980s – when they marked their return by winning EURO '88.
PORTUGAL
Group F fixtures
15/06: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest)
19/06: Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich)
23/06: Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest)
Round of 16
27/06: Belgium vs Portugal (Seville)
Qualifying
Group B record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F22 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (11)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (2016)
UEFA EURO 2016: winners
Coach: Fernando Santos
A journeyman defender, Fernando Santos coached Portugal's big three clubs, taking charge of the national team in 2014 after a stint as Greece boss. He steered them to success at EURO 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's most-capped player and all-time top scorer may be 36, but he will be looking to scratch a small itch at EURO 2020: he has never top-scored at a EURO or World Cup finals.
One to watch: João Félix
An attacking player of majestic skill, the Atlético Madrid man is the latest star to bolster a Portuguese side laden with talent. He made his senior debut aged 19 in Portugal's triumphant 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals campaign.
Did you know?
October 2019's loss to Ukraine was the first Portugal had suffered under Fernando Santos in a EURO game – qualifying and final tournaments included – since his appointment in September 2014.
SPAIN
Group E fixtures
14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)
19/06: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)
23/06: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)
Round of 16
28/06: Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen)
Qualifying
Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5
Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy
Coach: Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post the following November after qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.
Key player: Gerard Moreno
In the form of his life, brimming with confidence and a newly crowned UEFA Europa League winner. Loves to cut in form the right onto his exquisite left foot but is often asked to perform as a false nine – not only a goal threat for Spain, he is a No10 too.
One to watch: Pedri
There have been all number of prodigious young talents down the years, but few who can become the dominant midfielder at a club like Barcelona at just 18 years of age – not to mention slender, relatively small and in only their first full season. His football intellect is frankly incredible.
Did you know?
Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.
SWEDEN
Group E fixtures
14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)
18/06: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St Petersburg)
23/06: Sweden 3-2 Poland (St Petersburg)
Round of 16
29/06: Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)
Qualifying
Group F record: P10 W6 D3 L1 F23 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Robin Quaison (5)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (1992)
UEFA EURO 2016: group stage
Coach: Janne Andersson
The brains behind Sweden's recent renaissance, Andersson took charge in 2016, steering his side to a first World Cup in 12 years, then topping a UEFA Nations League group including Russia and Turkey.
Key player: Emil Forsberg
Pacy, creative and physically strong, the Leipzig midfielder shoulders much of the responsibility for Sweden's attack. He has a fine shot and a talent from set pieces, as he showed by scoring his team's first goal at EURO 2020 from the penalty spot.
One to watch: Kristoffer Olsson
Slight of frame, the Krasnodar midfielder has a toolbox full of dribbles and smart passes that are as effective as they are easy on the eye.
Did you know?
In 1992, hosts Sweden won a group ahead of England, France and eventual victors Denmark before being edged out 3-2 by Germany in the semis.
SWITZERLAND
Group A results
12/06: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku)
16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)
20/06: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku)
Round of 16
28/06: France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)
Qualifying
Group D record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Cédric Itten (3)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: round of 16 (2016)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Poland after 1-1 draw
Coach: Vladimir Petković
Sarajevo-born, Petković has called Switzerland home since 1997 and took the national-team helm in 2014. The Swiss have not failed to reach a major finals since.
Key player: Granit Xhaka
A tough tackler with excellent vision, Xhaka is the glue that binds this Switzerland side together. The fact that Switzerland surrendered a 3-0 lead against Denmark after his 79th-minute substitution to draw a March 2019 qualifier tells you a lot.
One to watch: Breel Embolo
Forward Embolo got a fresh start at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 after overcoming a spate of injuries. Powerful, versatile and blessed with great pace, the 24-year-old is a handful.
Did you know?
Switzerland have successfully negotiated every group stage under Petković but are yet to win a knockout match: at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.
UKRAINE
Group C results
13/06: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)
17/06: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)
21/06: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)
Round of 16
29/06: Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)
Qualifying
Group A record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Roman Yaremchuk (4)
Pedigree
European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)
UEFA EURO 2016: group stage
Coach: Andriy Shevchenko
A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko is sixth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.
Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko
Lacking first-team action at West Ham, the midfielder arrived at Ukraine’s camp early to get a head start. So far he has proved that he remains their main creator-in-chief, his two goals and one assist at EURO 2020 helping to overtake Shevchenko's record for direct goal involvements – bringing his overall tally to 42 goals and 21 assists.
One to watch: Illia Zabarnyi
Becoming Ukraine's youngest player to appear at major finals against the Netherlands aged 18 years and 285 days, the Dynamo Kyiv centre-back has been an important player for both club and country.
Did you know?
This is the first time Ukraine have reached the EURO knockout stages; in 2012 they finished third in their group with three points, and in 2016 lost each of their group stage games.
WALES
Group A results
12/06: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku)
16/06: Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku)
20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)
Round of 16
26/06: Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam)
Qualifying
Group E record: P8 W4 D2 L2 F10 A6
Qualifying top scorers: Gareth Bale (2), Kieffer Moore (2), Aaron Ramsey (2)