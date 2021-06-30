UEFA EURO 2020: meet the quarter-finalists

UEFA EURO 2020 is into the knockout stage, with the 24 qualifiers now eight as they are whittled down to the side that lifts the trophy on 11 July.

Quarter-finalists Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine

Quarter-final ties

02/07: Switzerland vs Spain (St Petersburg)

02/07: Belgium vs Italy (Munich)

03/07: Czech Republic vs Denmark (Baku)

03/07: Ukraine vs England (Rome)

Round of 16 ties

26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (﻿Amsterdam)

26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)

27/06: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest)

27/06: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville)

28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)

28/06: France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens) (Bucharest)

29/06: England 2-0 Germany (﻿London)

29/06: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet) (Glasgow)

Group B results

12/06: Belgium 3-0 Russia (St Petersburg)﻿

17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)﻿

21/06: Finland 0-2 Belgium (St Petersburg)﻿

Round of 16

27/06: Belgium 1-0 Portugal﻿ (Seville)﻿

Quarter-finals

02/07: Belgium vs Italy (Munich)﻿

Top scorer

Romelu Lukaku (3 goals)

Qualifying

Group I record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (7)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Belgium team-mates quiz

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season picked up four goals and seven assists in just six EURO qualifiers. Roberto Martínez's key provider also set up 20 Premier League goals for Manchester City in 2019/20, equalling Thierry Henry's league record. Belgium will want him fit against Italy.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 24 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester's versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance – as he proved in the 2021 FA Cup final – not to mention great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world's top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

Group D results

14/06: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow)﻿

18/06: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)﻿

22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)﻿

Round of 16

27/06: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest)﻿

Quarter-final

03/07: Czech Republic vs Denmark (Baku)﻿

Top scorer

Patrik Schick (4 goals)

Qualifying

Group A record: P8 W5 D0 L3 F13 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Watch 2004 Baroš Czech double against Denmark

Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý

Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 59-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.

Key player: Patrik Schick

The Leverkusen striker came to the final tournament in form and has confirmed that he is the kind of reliable goalscorer who can decide matches with a clinical finish.

One to watch: Tomáš Souček

The focal point of the Czech midfield redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of season in 2018/19, voted No1 by journalists in 2020, and starred for West Ham in 2020/21, contributing ten goals.

Did you know?

Czech Republic have been ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.

Group B results

12/06: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)﻿

17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)﻿

21/06: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)﻿

Round of 16

26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)﻿

Quarter-final

03/07: Czech Republic vs Denmark (Baku)﻿

Top scorers

Kasper Dolberg, Joakim Mæhle,Yussuf Poulsen (2 goals)

Qualifying

Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Denmark team-mates quiz

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Appointed to succeed Åge Hareide after the originally scheduled finals, the former Nordsjælland coach took over anyway in July 2020.

Key player: Mikkel Damsgaard

The youngest player in the Denmark squad is not at EURO to make up the numbers. In the absence of Christian Eriksen, the 20-year-old has become Denmark's creative focal point. The Sampdoria midfielder has fabulous vision, reads the game well and, on top of that, his finishing skills are a headache for every goalkeeper he faces.

One to watch: Andreas Skov Olsen

The 21-year-old Bologna striker struck three goals and provided four assists in 179 minutes for Denmark before the finals, highlighting his potential as an attacking option.

Did you know?

Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded – and went on to lift the trophy.

Group D results

13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)﻿﻿

18/06: England 0-0 Scotland (London)﻿﻿

22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)﻿﻿

Round of 16

29/06: England 2-0 Germany﻿ (London)﻿﻿

Quarter-finals

03/07: Ukraine vs England (Rome)

Top scorer

Raheem Sterling (3 goals)

Qualifying

Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland

See Kane and England celebrations

Coach: Gareth Southgate

His four major tournaments as a player included EURO '96, and a famous semi-final penalty miss against Germany. As manager he has changed the mood around England, leading the team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Key player: Harry Kane

England’s captain and talismanic 34-goal striker is both scorer and creator – as 33 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in all competitions in 2020/21 highlights.

One to watch: Jude Bellingham

The youngest player to feature in a EURO finals game after his cameo against Croatia before being eclipsed by Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, the Dortmund midfielder exudes energy, strength and confidence. Marked his 18th birthday against Germany at Wembley.

Did you know?

England have lost just two of 27 Wembley home games under Southgate – against Spain and Denmark.

Group A results

11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)

16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)

20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)

Round of 16

26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)﻿﻿

Quarter-final

02/07: Belgium vs Italy (Munich)﻿

Top scorers

Ciro Immobile, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina (2 goals)

Qualifying

Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 6-5 to Germany on penalties after 1-1 draw

EURO 2016 highlights: Belgium 0-2 Italy

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best forward players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey, and has made a pretty good start.

Key player: Jorginho

In the Italy camp they call him Radio Jorginho because he is constantly talking during games, always directing his team-mates. If you are looking for spectacular tricks or stunning goals, you should look somewhere else but Jorginho is the real brains behind this Azzurri team, an indispensable orchestra conductor.

One to watch: Nicolò Barella

The box-to-box midfielder holds the key to Mancini's formation. Sardinian-born and now a key part of Inter's Serie A winning side, the 24-year-old really is the full package, bringing tackling, technique, lots of energy and dangerous, well-timed runs into the opposition box.

Did you know?

In the course of this tournament, Italy have broken their records for a longest winning streak (currently 12) and unbeaten run (currently 31).

Group E fixtures

14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)﻿

19/06: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)﻿

23/06: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)﻿

Round of 16

28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)﻿

Quarter-finals

03/07: Switzerland vs Spain (St Petersburg)

Top scorers

Álvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres (2 goals)

Qualifying

Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy

Spain team-mates quiz

Coach: Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post the following November after qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.

Key player: Gerard Moreno

In the form of his life, brimming with confidence and a newly crowned UEFA Europa League winner. Loves to cut in form the right onto his exquisite left foot but is often asked to perform as a false nine – not only a goal threat for Spain, he is a No10 too.

One to watch: Pedri

There have been all number of prodigious young talents down the years, but few who can become the dominant midfielder at a club like Barcelona at just 18 years of age – not to mention slender, relatively small and in only their first full season. His football intellect is frankly incredible.

Did you know?

Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.

Group A results

12/06: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku)

16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)

20/06: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku)

Round of 16

28/06: France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens) (Bucharest)﻿

Quarter-finals

03/07: Switzerland vs Spain (St Petersburg)

Top scorer

Haris Seferović (3 goals)

Qualifying

Group D record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cédric Itten (3)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: round of 16 (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Poland after 1-1 draw

Switzerland: Who is most likely to...?

Coach: Vladimir Petković

Sarajevo-born, Petković has called Switzerland home since 1997 and took the national-team helm in 2014. The Swiss have not failed to reach a major finals since.

Key player: Xherdan Shaqiri

The brain of the team, the real difference maker. His double against Turkey secured qualification to the round of 16 and when he shines, the whole team does too. In the hole behind the strikers, he guarantees the quality that Switzerland are desperate for when attacking.

One to watch: Breel Embolo

Forward Embolo got a fresh start at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 after overcoming a spate of injuries. Powerful, versatile and blessed with great pace, the 24-year-old is a handful.

Did you know?

Switzerland have successfully negotiated every group stage under Petković and have now won their first ever knockout stage tie under the coach, eliminating France in the round of 16, having lost previous knockout matches at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.

Group C results

13/06: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)﻿

17/06: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)

21/06: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)

Round of 16

29/06: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet) (Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

03/07: Ukraine vs England (Rome)

Top scorers

Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko (2 goals)

Qualifying

Group A record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Roman Yaremchuk (4)

Pedigree

European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Watch Shevchenko head Ukraine to victory at EURO 2012

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko

A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko is sixth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.

Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko

Lacking first-team action at West Ham, the midfielder arrived at Ukraine's camp early to get a head start. So far he has proved that he remains their main creator-in-chief, his two goals and two assists at EURO 2020 helping to overtake Shevchenko's record for direct goal involvements – bringing his overall tally to 42 goals and 22 assists.

One to watch: Illia Zabarnyi

Becoming Ukraine's youngest player to appear at major finals against the Netherlands aged 18 years and 285 days, the Dynamo Kyiv centre-back has been an important player for both club and country.

Did you know?

This is the first time Ukraine have reached the EURO knockout stages; in 2012 they finished third in their group with three points, and in 2016 lost each of their group stage games.

Eliminated in the group stage

Finland

Hungary

North Macedonia

Poland

Russia

Scotland

Slovakia

Turkey

Eliminated in round of 16

Austria

Croatia

France

Germany

Netherlands

Portugal

Sweden

Wales