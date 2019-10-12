UEFA EURO 2020: Poland and Russia join Italy, Belgium at finals

Keep track of all the UEFA EURO 2020 finalists as they qualify.

EURO DRAW: 30 NOVEMBER

Qualifying continues on Monday, when England, Ukraine, Portugal, Turkey and France will all look to seal their finals spots.

BELGIUM

Group I record: P7 W7 D0 L0 F28 A1

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (6)

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Eden Hazard

Now at Real Madrid, the pacy, skilful attacking midfielder has made more than 100 Belgium appearances at 28, and can score goals as well as provide them.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 22 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance as well as great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

ITALY

Group J record: P7 W7 D0 L0 F20 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti, Nicolò Barella, Moise Kean, Marco Verratti, Fabio Quagliarella, Lorenzo Insigne, Jorginho (2)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Germany on penalties

Getty Images

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning trophies at club level in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Marco Verratti

Like his coach, the midfielder is yet to match his club form with the national team. Mancini’s possession-based football, however, seems just perfect for the Paris man.

One to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma

At 20, goalkeeper Donnarumma is already a veteran, having been playing first-team football for years, but he has some big gloves to fill as he looks to replace Gianluigi Buffon.

Did you know?

Italy’s win against Liechtenstein in March was their first 6-0 success in 57 years; they beat Turkey by the same margin in 1962.

POLAND

Group G record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F13 A2

Qualifying top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (5)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Portugal on penalties

Getty Images

Coach: Jerzy Brzęczek

A silver medallist with Poland at the 1992 Olympics during his playing days, the retired midfielder helmed the likes of GKS Katowice and Wisła Płock before taking the national team reins last July.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Poland's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, the Bayern München striker remains one of the game's most lethal predators – as he proved with a hat-trick against Latvia on Matchday 7.

One to watch: Krzysztof Piątek

The AC Milan forward struck 22 Serie A goals last season – 13 of those for previous club Genoa – and has kicked off his burgeoning Poland career with a goal every two games.

Did you know?

Head coach Brzęczek is the uncle of Poland midfield veteran Jakub Błaszczykowski.

RUSSIA

Group I record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F27 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Artem Dzyuba (9)

UEFA EURO best: winner (1960, as USSR), semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

UEFA via Getty Images

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov

The former Spartak Moskva and Russia goalkeeper took charge in summer 2016, and after two years of decidedly mixed friendly results steered the hosts to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Key player: Artem Dzyuba

Zenit's tall centre-forward is Russia's captain and current top scorer with 24 goals.

One to watch: Dmitri Barinov

The 23-year-old midfielder made his Russia debut last summer and is enjoying the best year of his career; he scored Lokomotiv Moskva's winner against Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League and is making his mark in domestic football.

Did you know?

Russia have not won in five EURO finals games; their last victory was a 4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic in their UEFA EURO 2012 opener.