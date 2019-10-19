Martin Garrix to provide sound of UEFA EURO 2020

Superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix has been confirmed as the Official UEFA EURO 2020 Music Artist, committing to produce the official song for the tournament as well as other key music at the finals.

The 23-year-old superstar DJ and producer announced his new role while performing a hometown show at the Amsterdam Dance Event on Saturday 19 October. The song will be revealed in spring 2020 – and so too a collaboration with a singer – and the song will be performed in full for the first time at the UEFA EURO 2020 opening ceremony at the Olimpico in Rome on 12 June 2020.

Alongside the official song, Garrix will also produce the official walkout music, as well as music for use in all official broadcasts. "It's an incredible honour to be asked to create the official song for UEFA EURO 2020 and I am so excited to let everyone hear it," said Garrix. "Next summer's tournament will take the fans closer to the action than ever before, and I really hope that my song will make everyone in Europe feel like they are part of it.

"It's crazy to think that UEFA EURO 2020 will be held across 12 different cities, but it's the perfect way to celebrate 60 years of this incredible competition. Music is my passion, but I'm also a huge football fan, so it's extra special for me to be able to create the official song for what will be the biggest EURO in history."

Inspired by watching his fellow Dutch DJ Tiësto perform at the 2004 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Athens, Garrix has gone on to achieve worldwide success with an array of hits such as Don't Look Down (featuring Usher), Scared To Be Lonely (featuring Dua Lipa) and In The Name Of Love (featuring Bebe Rexha). He has also worked with David Guetta, who wrote the official song for UEFA EURO 2016, and has recently collaborated with Dean Lewis for their new single Used To Love.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, director of marketing at UEFA, said: "UEFA EURO 2020 will be a month of celebration across Europe, and there's no better person to get the party started than Martin Garrix. Both music and football bring people together, and with the tournament being played in 12 different countries across the continent for the first time, there will be an overriding theme of unity throughout UEFA EURO 2020."

Win a chance to meet Martin Garrix at the UEFA EURO 2020 final draw in Bucharest on 30 November at www.euro2020.com/JoinThePeople