UEFA EURO 2020: Where each team could play

Monday 21 October 2019

There are 12 venues for UEFA EURO 2020 – find out where your team could be heading.

UEFA EURO 2020: The host cities

The UEFA EURO 2020 draw on 30 November will allow fans to plot their potential routes to the final at Wembley but, at least for the hosts that have qualified, some already have a fair idea.

Italy

Group A: Rome
Round of 16: London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao or Glasgow 
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London

Russia

Group B: Saint Petersburg and possibly Copenhagen 
Round of 16: Bilbao, Amsterdam, Bucharest or Glasgow 
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London

Spain

Group E: Bilbao and possibly Dublin
Round of 16: Glasgow, Copenhagen, Bilbao or Budapest 
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London

Belgium, Poland

Group stage: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome or Saint Petersburg
Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow or London
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London

Ukraine

Group stage: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich or Rome
Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow or London
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London

