UEFA EURO 2020: Where each team could play

The UEFA EURO 2020 draw on 30 November will allow fans to plot their potential routes to the final at Wembley but, at least for the hosts that have qualified, some already have a fair idea.

Italy

Group A: Rome

Round of 16: London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final: London

Final: London

Russia

Group B: Saint Petersburg and possibly Copenhagen

Round of 16: Bilbao, Amsterdam, Bucharest or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final: London

Final: London

Spain

Group E: Bilbao and possibly Dublin

Round of 16: Glasgow, Copenhagen, Bilbao or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final: London

Final: London

Belgium, Poland

Group stage: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome or Saint Petersburg

Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow or London

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final: London

Final: London

Ukraine

Group stage: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich or Rome

Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow or London

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final: London

Final: London