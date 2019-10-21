UEFA EURO 2020: Where each team could play
Monday 21 October 2019
There are 12 venues for UEFA EURO 2020 – find out where your team could be heading.
The UEFA EURO 2020 draw on 30 November will allow fans to plot their potential routes to the final at Wembley but, at least for the hosts that have qualified, some already have a fair idea.
Italy
Group A: Rome
Round of 16: London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao or Glasgow
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London
Russia
Group B: Saint Petersburg and possibly Copenhagen
Round of 16: Bilbao, Amsterdam, Bucharest or Glasgow
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London
Spain
Group E: Bilbao and possibly Dublin
Round of 16: Glasgow, Copenhagen, Bilbao or Budapest
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London
Belgium, Poland
Group stage: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome or Saint Petersburg
Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow or London
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London
Ukraine
Group stage: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich or Rome
Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow or London
Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku
Semi-final: London
Final: London