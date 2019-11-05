Fan Zone

The Fan Zone is the big brother of the Football Village. If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens and an iconic Copenhagen setting, the Fan Zone is the place to go. Expect crowds of anything from 20,000 to 100,000. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium!

The location of the Fan Zone is still top secret, so keep your eyes on the official UEFA EURO 2020 app for updates on location, opening hours and all the details.

Fan Zone key facts: Entry:

It’s free, but you’ll need a ticket. Check back soon for more info on how to get them. Opening hours:

Open on all Copenhagen matchdays as well as when Denmark are playing.

Danish fans with their national flag AFP/Getty Images



