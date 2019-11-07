Glasgow Host City Events

When we say the streets of Glasgow will be buzzing with all things football, we’re not exaggerating. UEFA have teamed up with the city of Glasgow to bring you an action-packed calendar of UEFA EURO 2020-related events.

Glasgow Spectacular

Location:

Merchant City

Dates and timings:

From May 2019 Onwards

Glasgow’s Spectacular will be THE place to go to capture the perfect tournament snap shot. A very special Merchant City mural will showcase and celebrate the integral role that football and street art play in the city’s culture.

Why a mural? Urban art has an important and distinctive presence on the streets across Glasgow, rejuvenating the streets and buildings of the city. Make sure you follow the complete mural trail for a truly colourful, Glaswegian experience. You’ll find more info on the trail in our city guide.

