Thursday 7 November 2019
Fan Zone
The Fan Zone is the big brother of the Football Village If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens, a festive team spirit and an iconic setting, London’s Fan Zone is the place to go. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium!
⚽ Fan Zone key facts:
Entry:
It’s free, but you’ll need a ticket.
Location:
Will be announced in early 2020
🔎 What’s on?
- The perfect place for football fans to watch all England matches, plus major domestic matches.
- Cultural performances across the site.
- Community events when no live matches are on – join in the celebration of creativity, culture, health, wellbeing and accessibility.