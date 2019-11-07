Thursday 7 November 2019

Fan Zone

The Fan Zone is the big brother of the Football Village If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens, a festive team spirit and an iconic setting, London’s Fan Zone is the place to go. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium!

⚽ Fan Zone key facts:


Entry:
It’s free, but you’ll need a ticket.

Location:
Will be announced in early 2020

🔎 What’s on?

  • The perfect place for football fans to watch all England matches, plus major domestic matches.
  • Cultural performances across the site.
  • Community events when no live matches are on – join in the celebration of creativity, culture, health, wellbeing and accessibility.

