Fan Zone

The Fan Zone is the big brother of the Football Village If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens, a festive team spirit and an iconic setting, London’s Fan Zone is the place to go. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium!

⚽ Fan Zone key facts:



Entry:

It’s free, but you’ll need a ticket.

Location:

Will be announced in early 2020

🔎 What’s on?