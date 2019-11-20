UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw pots confirmed
Wednesday 20 November 2019
Article summary
Check out who is in which pot for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw on 30 November.
Article top media content
Article body
The pots have been finalised for the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage draw in Bucharest, Romania on 30 November.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: GROUP STAGE DRAW
Pot 1
Belgium
Italy (hosts, Group A)
England (hosts, Group D)
Germany (hosts, Group F)
Spain (hosts, Group E)
Ukraine
Pot 2
France
Poland
Switzerland
Croatia
Netherlands (hosts, Group C)
Russia (hosts, Group B)
Why Denmark, England, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia and Spain already know which groups they’re in
Pot 3
Portugal
Turkey
Denmark (hosts, Group B)
Austria
Sweden
Czech Republic
Pot 4
Wales
Finland
Winner play-off Path A (Iceland, Belarus or Hungary would be placed in Group F, Romania would be placed in Group C)
Winner play-off Path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland will be placed in Group E)
Winner play-off Path C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel will be placed in Group D)
Winner play-off Path D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo or Belarus will be placed in Group C unless Romania win Path A, in which case the Path D winner will be placed in Group F)
How the pots were determined
Seedings are based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which were determined as follows (results against teams in sixth place were discarded):
a) final position in group
b) points
c) goal difference
d) goals scored
e) away goals scored
f) number of wins
g) number of away wins
h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)
i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings
Overall European Qualifiers rankings
|Ranking
|Team
|Group pos.
|Points
|Goal diff.
|Pot
|1
|Belgium
|1
|24
|+24
|1
|2
|Italy
|1
|24
|+22
|1
|3
|England
|1
|21
|+31
|1
|4
|Germany
|1
|21
|+23
|1
|5
|Spain
|1
|20
|+17
|1
|6
|Ukraine
|1
|20
|+13
|1
|7
|France
|1
|19
|+15
|2
|8
|Poland
|1
|19
|+8
|2
|9
|Switzerland
|1
|17
|+13
|2
|10
|Croatia
|1
|17
|+10
|2
|11
|Netherlands
|2
|19
|+17
|2
|12
|Russia
|2
|18
|+11
|2
|13
|Portugal
|2
|17
|+16
|3
|14
|Turkey
|2
|17
|+7
|3
|15
|Denmark
|2
|16
|+17
|3
|16
|Austria
|2
|16
|+5
|3
|17
|Sweden
|2
|15
|+7
|3
|18
|Czech Republic
|2
|15
|+2
|3
|19
|Wales
|2
|14
|+4
|4
|20
|Finland
|2
|12
|+1
|4