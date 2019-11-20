UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw pots confirmed

The pots have been finalised for the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage draw in Bucharest, Romania on 30 November.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: GROUP STAGE DRAW

DOWNLOAD FULL DRAW PROCEDURE

Pot 1

Belgium

Italy (hosts, Group A)

England (hosts, Group D)

Germany (hosts, Group F)

Spain (hosts, Group E)

Ukraine

Pot 2

France

Poland

Switzerland

Croatia

Netherlands (hosts, Group C)

Russia (hosts, Group B)



Why Denmark, England, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia and Spain already know which groups they’re in

Log in for free to watch the highlights UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw: How it will work

Pot 3

Portugal

Turkey

Denmark (hosts, Group B)

Austria

Sweden

Czech Republic

Pot 4

Wales

Finland

Winner play-off Path A (Iceland, Belarus or Hungary would be placed in Group F, Romania would be placed in Group C)

Winner play-off Path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland will be placed in Group E)

Winner play-off Path C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel will be placed in Group D)

Winner play-off Path D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo or Belarus will be placed in Group C unless Romania win Path A, in which case the Path D winner will be placed in Group F)

How the pots were determined

Seedings are based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which were determined as follows (results against teams in sixth place were discarded):

a) final position in group

b) points

c) goal difference

d) goals scored

e) away goals scored

f) number of wins

g) number of away wins

h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings

Overall European Qualifiers rankings