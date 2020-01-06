EURO records: most appearances, top scorers, key stats

Key facts

• Spain and (West) Germany have won the most EUROs (three each)

• Only Spain (in 2012) have successfully defended the title

• Cristiano Ronaldo is the EURO finals’ joint top scorer

• Ronaldo could be the first player to feature at five EUROs in 2020

Players

Most appearances

21: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

18: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

17: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

Most appearances (including qualifying)

58: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

56: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

51: Mario Frick (Liechtenstein)

Gianluigi Buffon on duty with Italy ©AFP/Getty Images

Most goals

9: Michel Platini (France)

9: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

7: Alan Shearer (England)

Most goals (including qualifying)

40: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

25: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

23: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Most goals in a single finals game

3: Dieter Müller (West Germany 4-2 Yugoslavia, semi-finals 17/06/76)

3: Klaus Allofs (West Germany 3-2 Netherlands, group stage 14/06/80)

3: Michel Platini (France 5-0 Belgium, group stage 16/06/84)

3: Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, group stage 19/06/84)

3: Marco van Basten (Netherlands 3-1 England, group stage 15/06/88)

3: Sérgio Conceição (Portugal 3-0 Germany, group stage 20/06/00)

3: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia, quarter-finals 25/06/00)

3: David Villa (Spain 4-1 Russia, group stage 10/06/08)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Kluivert’s EURO 2000 quarter-final hat-trick

Most goals in a single final tournament

9: Michel Platini (France, 1984)

Fastest goal

1 min 7 secs: Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia 2-1 Greece, 20/06/04)

Fastest hat-trick

18 mins: Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 19/06/84)

Youngest player

18 yrs 71 days: Jetro Willems (Netherlands 0-1 Denmark, 09/06/12)

Youngest scorer

18 yrs 141 days: Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland 1-3 France, 21/06/04)

Oldest player

40 yrs 86 days: Gábor Király (Hungary 0-4 Belgium, 26/06/16)

Oldest scorer

38 yrs 257 days: Ivica Vastic (Austria 1-1 Poland, 12/06/08)

Ivica Vastic scores at UEFA EURO 2008 ©Getty Images

Most finals campaigns

4: Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)

4: Peter Schmeichel (Denmark 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

4: Alessandro Del Piero (Italy 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4: Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4: Lilian Thuram (France 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4: Olof Mellberg (Sweden 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

4: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Petr Čech (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Andreas Isaksson (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Kim Källström (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Jaroslav Plašil (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Lukas Podolski (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Tomáš Rosický (Czech Republic 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)

4: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Darijo Srna (Croatia 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Top scorer by tournament

1960: 2 François Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Milan Galić (Yugoslavia)

1964: 2 Jesús María Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszö Novák (Hungary)

1968: 2 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia)

1972: 4 Gerd Müller (West Germany)

1976: 4 Dieter Müller (West Germany)

1980: 3 Klaus Allofs (West Germany)

1984: 9 Michel Platini (France)

1988: 5 Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1992: 3 Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden)

1996: 5 Alan Shearer (England)

2000: 5 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia)

2004: 5 Milan Baroš (Czech Republic)

2008: 4 David Villa (Spain)

2012: 3 Fernando Torres (Spain)*, Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2016: 6 Antoine Griezmann (France)

*Torres received the 2012 Golden Boot due to an assist and having played the fewest minutes of the players who scored three goals

Michel Platini scored nine at the 1984 finals ©Getty Images

Teams

Most final wins

3: Spain (1964, 2008, 2012), Germany/West Germany (1972, 1980, 1996)

Spain celebrate their title defence in 2012 ©Getty Images

Most final tournaments (not including UEFA EURO 2020)

12: Germany/West Germany

Most goals in a single final tournament

14: France (1984)

Most goals scored in a single group stage

9: France (1984), Netherlands (2008)

Most goals conceded in a single group stage

10: Yugoslavia (1984)

Matches

Highest-scoring game

France 4-5 Yugoslavia (semi-final, 06/07/60)

Biggest margin of victory

Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (quarter-finals, 25/06/00)

France 5-0 Belgium (group stage, 16/06/84)

Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, 16/06/84)

Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria (group stage, 14/06/04)

Highest scoring draw

Russia 3-3 Czech Republic (group stage, 19/06/96)

Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (group stage, 13/06/00)

Hungary 3-3 Portugal (group stage, 22/06/16)

Countries yet to play in finals

Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland (will make debut in 2020), Georgia, Gibraltar, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, San Marino

Miscellaneous

Italy celebrate victory in 1968 ©Getty Images

• Berti Vogts is the only man to have won a EURO as a player (West Germany, 1972) and a coach (Germany, 1996)

• Three teams have held the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup at the same time: West Germany (EURO 1972, 1974 World Cup), France (1998 World Cup, UEFA EURO 2000) and Spain (UEFA EURO 2008, 2010 World Cup, UEFA EURO 2012).

• Nine players have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and a EURO in the same summer:

Luis Suárez (Internazionale and Spain, 1964)

Ronald Koeman (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Barry van Aerle (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Hans van Breucklen (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Gerald Vanenburg (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Juan Mata (Chelsea and Spain, 2012)

Fernando Torres (Chelsea and Spain, 2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal, 2016)

Pepe (Real Madrid and Portugal, 2016)

Wim Kieft and Nicolas Anelka narrowly missed out on this club; PSV’s Kieft was an unused substitute for the Netherlands in the 1988 decider, while Anelka – a 2000 UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid – did not get off the bench in France’s UEFA EURO 2000 final win. Anelka's France and Madrid team-mate Christian Karembeu holds the unique honour of being an unused substitute in European Cup and European Championship final victories in the same summer.

• In 2008 Germany's Michael Ballack, then with Chelsea, became the first player to appear in European Cup and EURO final defeats in the same year.

• Four players have followed European Cup final defeat with EURO victory in the same year: Ignacio Zoco and Amancio Amaro (1964, Real Madrid and Spain) and Manny Kaltz and Horst Hrubesch (1980, Hamburg and West Germany).