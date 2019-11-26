UEFA EURO 2020 draw: who can play who?
Tuesday 26 November 2019
With the draw pots and various hosts to consider, here’s the potential match-ups for Saturday’s draw.
Group possibilities
Group A (hosts: Rome, Baku)
Italy
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
Finland/Wales
Group B (Saint Petersburg, Copenhagen)
Belgium
Russia
Denmark
Finland/Wales
Group C (Amsterdam, Bucharest)
Ukraine
Netherlands
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
*Winner play-off path A (Iceland/Bulgaria/Hungary/Romania) or D (Georgia/North Macedonia/Kosovo/Belarus)
Group D (London, Glasgow)
England
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
Winner play-off path C (Scotland/Norway/Serbia/Israel)
Group E (Bilbao, Dublin)
Spain
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
Winner play-off path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Slovakia/Republic of Ireland/Northern Ireland)
Group F (Munich, Budapest)
Germany
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
*Winner play-off path A (Iceland/Bulgaria/Hungary/Romania) or D (Georgia/North Macedonia/Kosovo/Belarus)
* The Path for the team from Pot 4 will be determined as follows:
- If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A then they go in Group F; the winner of Path D complete Group C.
- If Romania win Path A then they go in Group C; the winner of Path D complete Group F.
Team by team
Austria
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain, Ukraine
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Belgium (Group B)
Pot 2: Russia
Pot 3: Denmark
Pot 4: Wales, Finland
Croatia
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Czech Republic
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Denmark (Group B, hosts)
Pot 1: Belgium
Pot 2: Russia
Pot 4: Wales, Finland
England (Group D, hosts)
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winners of play-off path C
Finland
Pot 1: Belgium, Italy
Pot 2: France, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
France
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Germany (Group F, hosts)
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winners of play-off path A or D
Italy (Group A, hosts)
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland
Netherlands (Group C, hosts)
Pot 1: Ukraine
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winner of play-off path A or D
Poland
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Portugal
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Russia (Group B, hosts)
Pot 1: Belgium
Pot 3: Denmark
Pot 4: Wales, Finland
Spain (Group E, hosts)
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winner of play-off path B
Sweden
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Switzerland
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Turkey
Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D
Ukraine (Group C)
Pot 2: Netherlands
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winner of play-off path A or D
Wales
Pot 1: Belgium, Italy
Pot 2: France, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic