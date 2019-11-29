UEFA EURO 2020 draw: who can play who?

Friday 29 November 2019

With the draw pots and various hosts to consider, here’s the potential match-ups for Saturday’s draw.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is challenged by Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League Final between Portugal and the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 09, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Group possibilities

Group A (hosts: Rome, Baku)

Italy
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
Finland/Wales

Group B (Saint Petersburg, Copenhagen)

Belgium
Russia
Denmark
Finland/Wales

Group C (Amsterdam, Bucharest)

Ukraine
Netherlands
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
*Winner play-off path A (only if Romania) or D (Georgia/North Macedonia/Kosovo/Belarus)

* The Path for the team from Pot 4 will be determined as follows:

  • If Romania win Path A then they go in Group C; the winner of Path D completes Group F.
  • If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A then they go in Group F; the winner of Path D completes Group C.

Group D (London, Glasgow)

England
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
Winner play-off path C (Scotland/Norway/Serbia/Israel)

Group E (Bilbao, Dublin)

Spain
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
Winner play-off path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Slovakia/Republic of Ireland/Northern Ireland)

Group F (Munich, Budapest)

Germany
France/Poland/Switzerland/Croatia
Portugal/Turkey/Austria/Sweden/Czech Republic
**Winner play-off path A (Iceland/Bulgaria/Hungary) or D (Georgia/North Macedonia/Kosovo/Belarus)

**The Path for the team from Pot 4 will be determined as follows:

  • If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A then they go in Group F; the winner of Path D complete Group C.
  • If Romania win Path A then they go in Group C; the winner of Path D complete Group F.
Team by team

Austria

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain, Ukraine
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Belgium (Group B)

Pot 2: Russia
Pot 3: Denmark
Pot 4: Wales, Finland

Croatia

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Czech Republic

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Denmark (Group B, hosts)

Pot 1: Belgium
Pot 2: Russia
Pot 4: Wales, Finland

England (Group D, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winners of play-off path C

Finland

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy
Pot 2: France, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

France

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Germany (Group F, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winners of play-off path A or D

Italy (Group A, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland

Netherlands (Group C, hosts)

Pot 1: Ukraine
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winner of play-off path A or D

Poland

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Portugal

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Russia (Group B, hosts)

Pot 1: Belgium
Pot 3: Denmark
Pot 4: Wales, Finland

Spain (Group E, hosts)

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winner of play-off path B

Sweden

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Switzerland

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Turkey

Pot 1: Italy, England, Germany, Spain
Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands
Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner of play-off path A, B, C or D

Ukraine (Group C)

Pot 2: Netherlands
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic
Pot 4: winner of play-off path A or D

Wales

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy
Pot 2: France, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia
Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

