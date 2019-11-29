Who made the team of UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying?

Nine different countries are represented in the all-star Team of the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020, based on accumulated scores from the FedEx Performance Zone form tracker.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone takes into account the UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of UEFA EURO 2020, the Team of the European Qualifiers is based purely on form shown in the European Qualifiers, with a weighting added to teams who played eight rather than ten fixtures.

Goalkeeper: Andriy Pyatov (Ukraine) 8 games, 5 clean sheets

Defender: Sergio Ramos (Spain) 9 games, 4 goals, 5 clean sheets, 94% pass accuracy

Defender: Merih Demiral (Turkey) 9 games, 7 clean sheets, 90% pass accuracy

Defender: Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland) 10 games, 2 goals, 5 clean sheets

Midfielder: Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) 10 games, 4 goals, 50 balls recovered

Midfielder: Bernardo Silva (Portugal) 8 games, 3 goals, 6 assists

Midfielder: Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 7 games, 8 goals, 2 assists, 92% pass accuracy

Midfielder: Eran Zahavi (Israel) 10 games, 11 goals, 1 assist

Forward: Raheem Sterling (England) 7 games, 8 goals, 7 assists

Forward: Harry Kane (England) 8 games, 12 goals, 5 assists

Forward: Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 6 games, 8 assists, 6 goals