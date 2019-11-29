Who made the team of UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying?
Friday 29 November 2019
Article summary
Players from nine countries, including one who missed out on the finals, make the all-star XI.
Article top media content
Article body
Nine different countries are represented in the all-star Team of the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020, based on accumulated scores from the FedEx Performance Zone form tracker.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone takes into account the UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of UEFA EURO 2020, the Team of the European Qualifiers is based purely on form shown in the European Qualifiers, with a weighting added to teams who played eight rather than ten fixtures.
Goalkeeper: Andriy Pyatov (Ukraine) 8 games, 5 clean sheets
Defender: Sergio Ramos (Spain) 9 games, 4 goals, 5 clean sheets, 94% pass accuracy
Defender: Merih Demiral (Turkey) 9 games, 7 clean sheets, 90% pass accuracy
Defender: Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland) 10 games, 2 goals, 5 clean sheets
Midfielder: Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) 10 games, 4 goals, 50 balls recovered
Midfielder: Bernardo Silva (Portugal) 8 games, 3 goals, 6 assists
Midfielder: Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 7 games, 8 goals, 2 assists, 92% pass accuracy
Midfielder: Eran Zahavi (Israel) 10 games, 11 goals, 1 assist
Forward: Raheem Sterling (England) 7 games, 8 goals, 7 assists
Forward: Harry Kane (England) 8 games, 12 goals, 5 assists
Forward: Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 6 games, 8 assists, 6 goals