UEFA EURO 2020 Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Turkey

Head-to-head record

v Italy W0 D3 L7 F5 A18

v Wales W2 D1 L3 F7 A10

v Switzerland W8 D3 L4 F21 A20



Group H record: P10 W7 D2 L1 F18 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Cenk Tosun (5)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Turkey 2-0 France

Coach: Şenol Güneş

A six-time title-winning goalkeeper for Trabzonspor and Turkey, Güneş coached his country to third place at their only recent World Cup in 2002. Won two championships in charge of Beşiktaş prior to returning to the Turkey job in 2019.

Key player: Cenk Tosun

Güneş knows how to get the best out of Turkey's attacking focal point, having been the Everton striker's boss during a successful spell at Beşiktaş. Not outstandingly quick or giant of stature, but a hard worker and a thoroughbred finisher.

One to watch: Merih Demiral

Merih left Alanyaspor for Sassuolo in 2019, with coach Sergen Yalçin saying: "Turkey have their centre-back for the next decade." Swiftly moved on to Juventus where big things are expected of the defender, who turns 22 before UEFA EURO 2020.

Did you know?

Turkey have qualified for five of the last seven EUROs, having made it to the finals for the first time in 1996.

Italy

Head-to-head record

v Turkey W7 D3 L0 F18 A5

v Wales W7 D0 L2 F23 A5

v Switzerland W28 D22 L8 F107 A67



Qualifying record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Germany on penalties

Highlights: Italy 9-1 Armenia

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Marco Verratti

Like his coach, the midfielder is yet to match his club form with the national team. Mancini’s possession-based football, however, seems just perfect for the Paris man.

One to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma

At 20, goalkeeper Donnarumma is already a veteran, having been playing first-team football for years, but he has some big gloves to fill as he looks to replace Gianluigi Buffon.

Did you know?

Italy’s win against Liechtenstein in March was their first 6-0 success in 57 years; they beat Turkey by the same margin in 1962.

Wales

Head-to-head record

v Turkey W3 D1 L2 F10 A7

v Italy W2 D0 L7 F5 A23

v Switzerland W2 D0 L5 F6 A16



Group E record: P8 W4 D2 L2 F10 A6

Qualifying top scorers: Gareth Bale (2), Kieffer Moore (2), Aaron Ramsey (2)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals

Highlights: Wales 2-0 Hungary

Coach: Ryan Giggs

Spent his entire playing career at Manchester United, making a record 963 appearances. Won the English Premier League 13 times and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 1999 and 2008. Made 64 appearances for Wales between 1991 and 2007, scoring 12 goals. Appointed national team manager in January 2018.

Key player: Gareth Bale

Despite turning 30 in the summer, Bale remains the team talisman and is the all-time record marksman for Wales. A huge influence on and off the field, the Real Madrid star has scored crucial goals throughout his international career since his debut in 2006.

One to watch: Daniel James

The 22-year-old has made a huge impression at Manchester United following his summer move, and got a vital goal on his competitive debut for Wales in the 1-0 win against Slovakia in the opening match of their qualifying campaign. Will relish the chance to show his blistering pace at the finals of a major tournament.

Did you know?

Founded in 1876, the Football Association of Wales is the third oldest national association in world football, behind England (1863) and Scotland (1873).

Switzerland

Head-to-head record

v Turkey W4 D3 L8 F20 A21

v Italy W8 D22 L28 F67 A107

v Wales W5 D0 L2 F16 A6

Group D record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cédric Itten (3)

UEFA EURO best: round of 16 (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 5-4 on pens to Poland after 1-1 draw

Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Coach: Vladimir Petković

Sarajevo-born, Petković has called Switzerland home since 1997 and took the national-team helm in 2014. The Swiss have not failed to reach a major finals since.

Key player: Granit Xhaka

A tough tackler with excellent vision, Xhaka is the glue that binds this Switzerland side together. The Swiss were beating Denmark 3-0 when he was withdrawn late on – they drew 3-3.

One to watch: Breel Embolo

Forward relishing a new challenge at Borussia Mönchengladbach after overcoming a spate of injuries. Powerful, versatile and blessed with great pace, the 22-year-old is a handful.

Did you know?

Switzerland have successfully negotiated every group stage under Petković but are yet to win a knockout match: at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.