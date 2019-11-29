UEFA EURO 2020 Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Denmark (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Finland W39 D9 L11 F154 A58

v Belgium W6 D3 L4 F23 A21

v Russia W1 D1 L9 F10 A32



Qualifying record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Denmark 6-0 Gibraltar

Coach: Åge Hareide

Capped 50 times by Norway, Hareide has won league titles in all Scandinavian countries as a coach. Guided Denmark to last 16 of 2018 World Cup.

Draw reaction: “Finland is a Nordic country. It’ll be a short trip to Copenhagen, and I think that it’ll be an exciting opening game. The Danish are really good at partying and, if they go to party in Copenhagen, they’ll be really excited, they’ll enjoy the Danish way which is very friendly; they enjoy football, they enjoy each other. It’s a fantastic atmosphere to play football in, because the stadium is built in a way meaning it’s very steep, the crowd will be over 30,000, and the Danish are really good at supporting the national team.”

Key player: Christian Eriksen

Fast approaching 100 caps, the 27-year-old is among the world’s best attacking midfielders, a technical player who makes Denmark tick.

One to watch: Jacob Bruun Larsen

A quick forward who has modelled himself on Marco Reus, Larsen broke into the first team with Dortmund and Denmark last season.

Did you know?

Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded.

Finland (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Denmark W11 D9 L39 F58 A154

v Belgium W4 D4 L3 F19 A20

v Russia W1 D5 L12 F13 A55

Qualifying record: P10 W6 D0 L4 F16 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Teemu Pukki (10)

UEFA EURO best: N/A

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Finland dressing room celebrations

Coach: Markku Kanerva

A five-time Finnish champion with HJK, Kanerva spent 12 years with the U21 national team and as assistant to the senior side before taking the reins in 2016.

Draw reaction: “I’m very satisfied that we are going to play in Group B with Belgium, Denmark and Russia. And it’s very nice to start the tournament playing against Denmark, one of the naughty neighbours. If you think about travelling to Copenhagen or Saint Petersburg, it’s perfect for our fans.”

Key player: Teemu Pukki

Long earmarked as a player of great goalscoring talent, Pukki has found another gear since joining Norwich in 2018. His goals have powered Finland’s recent success.

One to watch: Fredrik Jensen

A 22-year-old Augsburg winger who has hit the ground running with the senior national team, developing a happy knack of chipping in with goals.

Did you know?

Prior to Finland’s qualification, 33 of UEFA’s 55 national association members have previously graced a EURO finals.

Belgium (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Denmark W4 D3 L6 F21 A23

v Finland W3 D4 L4 F20 A19

v Russia W6 D2 L4 F21 A17

Qualifying record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (7)

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Russia 1-4 Belgium

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Draw reaction: “There’s never been a tournament where you face two hosts [in one group], and it’s tough. But that’s the beautiful aspect of this competition. You could be facing four or five host nations on the way to the final, and that’s why this tournament is quite unique. We’ll have the strongest mindset and group of players that you’re going to get in any tournament in UEFA history.”

Key player: Eden Hazard

Now at Real Madrid, the pacy, skilful attacking midfielder has made more than 100 Belgium appearances at 28, and can score goals as well as provide them.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 22 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance as well as great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

Russia (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Denmark W9 D1 L1 F32 A10

v Finland W12 D5 L1 F55 A13

v Belgium W4 D2 L6 F17 A21



Qualifying record: P10 W8 D0 L2 F33 A8

Qualifying top scorer: Artem Dzyuba (9)

UEFA EURO best: winner (1960, as USSR), semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Cyprus 0-5 Russia

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov

The former Spartak Moskva and Russia goalkeeper took charge in summer 2016 and, after two years of decidedly mixed friendly results, steered the hosts to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Draw reaction: “It goes without saying that Belgium, on paper, are the favourites: it’s no accident that they won every game in our qualifying group. If you look through history, Denmark have always had good players and teams. The Finns have made progress and have qualified for the EURO quite easily so that tells you about their strengths.”

Key player: Artem Dzyuba

Zenit's tall centre-forward is Russia's captain and their top scorer among active internationals with 24 goals.

One to watch: Dmitri Barinov

The 23-year-old midfielder made his Russia debut last summer and is enjoying the best year of his career.

Did you know?

Russia have not won in five EURO finals games; their last victory was a 4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic in their UEFA EURO 2012 opener.