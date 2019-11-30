UEFA EURO 2020 Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria

Netherlands (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Ukraine W1 D1 L0 F4 A1

v Austria W9 D4 L6 F36 A24

Qualifying record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F24 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Georginio Wijnaldum (8)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1988)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland

Coach: Ronald Koeman

A EURO '88 winner in a garlanded playing career, Koeman has successfully revived the Netherlands' international fortunes since his February 2018 appointment.

Draw reaction: “We already knew that we would be in the same group as Ukraine. We didn’t get Portugal, which could have made it a very strong group. We got Austria, which is OK, because we haven’t played against them before. It’s nice that we’ll play in Amsterdam, where we feel at home. Let’s hope that we win three times and make people happy in the Netherlands. We’re looking forward to a fantastic EURO.”

Key player: Memphis Depay

The Oranje have plenty of squad depth but much of the attacking burden falls on the powerful Lyon forward, an indefatigable runner with a fearsome right foot.

One to watch: Donny van de Beek

Identikit premium Ajax midfielder, 22: excellent control, eye for a pass, busy between the lines and with an unerring ability to time his runs into the box.

Did you know?

The Dutch missed out on UEFA EURO 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It is their longest absence from major finals since the mid-1980s … when they marked their return by winning EURO in 1988.

Ukraine (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Netherlands W0 D1 L1 F1 A4

v Austria W1 D0 L1 F4 A4

Qualifying record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Roman Yaremchuk (4)

European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Portugal

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko

A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko remains fifth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.

Draw reaction: “[The Netherlands are] one of the stronger sides; they have lots of potential and a great coach. We’ll be playing them away as well, so it will be a very tough one. Austria are not straightforward either. I think that Ukraine still have a good chance of progressing. It will all depend on the condition of our players at the beginning of the European Championship. The most important thing is to avoid injuries.”

Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko

Ukraine's current top marksman with 36 goals (only Shevchenko, on 48, has more), Yarmolenko is on fire again after returning from a long-term injury.

One to watch: Viktor Tsygankov

The 21-year old has tough competition, as Yarmolenko and Marlos can both fill his favoured position on the right wing, yet he continues to carve out a niche.

Did you know?

This is the first time Ukraine have qualified for a EURO directly; they made it as co-hosts in 2012, and beat Slovenia in the play-offs to reach the 2016 event.

Austria (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Netherlands W6 D4 L9 F24 A36

v Ukraine W1 D0 L1 F4 A4

Qualifying record: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Marko Arnautović (6)

UEFA EURO best: group stage (2008, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Austria 3-1 Israel

Coach: Franco Foda

Capped twice by West Germany, Foda has spent the majority of his coaching career at Sturm Graz, winning the league and cup. Austria boss since the start of 2018.

Draw reaction: “It’s a very exciting group. The Netherlands are the absolute favourites but after that, the group is very even. We’ll definitely play once in Amsterdam and twice in Bucharest. That’s important for us too; now we can probably hold our base camp in Austria and then it’s fairly quick to get to Amsterdam and Bucharest, so the group is also very good from the point of view of the travel strain.”

Key player: Marko Arnautović

Austria have had difficulties unlocking defences over the past couple of years, but in China-based Arnautović they have a forward who invariably finds the key.

One to watch: Konrad Laimer

A versatile RB Leipzig youngster whose attributes can be tailored to whatever Foda needs. An engine in central midfield, dangerous on the wings and a rock in defence.

Did you know?

It is nearly three decades since Austria's last victory at a major finals, defeating the United States 2-1 at the 1990 World Cup.

Group C will be completed by the winner of Play-off Path D (Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo)*

*Play-off Winner A is allocated to Group F and Play-off Winner D to Group C. If Romania qualify as Path A winners, they will play in Group C and Play-off Winner D is switched to Group F. The play-off winners will be known in March 2020.