UEFA EURO 2020 Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic

England (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Croatia W5 D2 L3 F21 A13

v Czech Republic W11 D4 L3 F44 A23

Qualifying record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)

UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland

Highlights: England 7-0 Montenegro

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Best remembered for his EURO '96 semi-final penalty miss until he took to reviving his country's fortunes from the dugout.

Draw reaction: “The fact that we’ve lost to both [Croatia and Czech Republic] is important for our mentality, because it would be easy to be complacent given that we’re at home, given that we have beaten these teams. But we know the quality that Croatia have, and we know that the Czech Republic were hugely improved from when we played them at Wembley [where England won 5-0 to] when we played them in Prague [where the Czechs won 2-1].”

Key player: Raheem Sterling

Has gone from tricky winger to predatory forward at Manchester City under Josep Guardiola. Ten goals in his last ten England appearances.

One to watch: Jadon Sancho

England have arguably not had a player since Wayne Rooney who has been this advanced in their development at just 19.

Did you know?

The Three Lions were 43 successive European Championship and World Cup qualifiers without defeat until October's loss to the Czech Republic.

Croatia (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v England W3 D2 L5 F13 A21

v Czech Republic W1 D2 L0 F7 A5



Qualifying record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Bruno Petković (4)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal

Highlights: Croatia 3-1 Slovakia

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

A former midfielder who never represented his country, Dalić took over from Ante Čačić in 2017 and led the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Draw reaction: “[Playing against England] it’s going to be the same as in the semi-finals of the World Cup, as well as the Nations League. I’m looking forward to that game. We’ll play at Wembley and we’ll kick off the EURO in front of a full stadium. They’re the favourites in our group and I’ve said before that they’re a team that are taking huge steps forward, and they’re bringing football home. Our first aim is to get through the group stage.”

Key player: Luka Modrić

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has collected over 120 caps for his country, not only captaining the side but setting the midfield tempo with his vision, energy and slick passing.

One to watch: Tin Jedvaj

Currently on loan at Augsburg from Bayer Leverkusen, the young defender announced himself with two goals in a 3-2 defeat of Spain in the UEFA Nations League last November.

Did you know?

Croatia climbed 122 places in the FIFA rankings from 125th to third between 1994 and 1999.

Czech Republic (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v England W3 D4 L11 F23 A44

v Croatia W0 D2 L1 F5 A7



Qualifying record: P8 W5 D0 L3 F13 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 England

Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý

Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 58-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.

Draw reaction: “We have played against England [in qualifying] - at Wembley it was bad [a 5-0 loss], in Prague it was superb [a 2-1 win]. We will see what happens this time around. It’s at Wembley again: we are going to try to get a better result than in qualifying. England and Croatia were both semi-finalists in the last World Cup. They are very strong teams, but despite this I think that we are going to prepare very well and we want to qualify.”

Key player: Vladimír Darida

All-action midfielder who plies his trade at Hertha Berlin. He leads by example and inspired October's surprise victory over England.

One to watch: Tomáš Souček

The beating heart of midfield who redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of the season in 2018/19 as Slavia Praha won the title.

Did you know?

Czech Republic are ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.

﻿Group D will be completed by the winner of Play-off Path C (Norway, Scotland, Serbia or Israel).

