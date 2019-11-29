UEFA EURO 2020 Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland

Spain (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Sweden W7 D5 L3 F25 A16

v Poland W8 D1 L1 F27 A8



Qualifying record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy

Highlights: Spain 5-0 Romania

Coach: Luis Enrique

Stepped down in June for personal reasons but returned to his post in November after qualifying had come to an end. Previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.

Draw reaction: “[Poland] came through first in their qualifying group and we all know about [Robert] Lewandowski and the performances they can give. I think we’re among the group of eight to ten favourites to win it but, unfortunately, in the last couple of tournaments - the [FIFA] World Cup and the [UEFA] EURO - we have fallen far short of being able to win the title. But we’re going to try to change all that and try to get back to that level.”

Key player: Sergio Ramos

The glue that holds the defence together, Ramos also jointly tops the Spain scoring charts after pulling rank on penalty duty.

One to watch: Fabián Ruiz

One from the Spanish midfield playmaker conveyor belt, he inspired Spain to EURO Under-21 glory this summer just gone.

Did you know?

Ramos has overtaken Iker Casillas as record caps holder.

Sweden (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Spain W3 D5 L7 F16 A25

v Poland W14 D4 L8 F56 A37



Qualifying record: P10 W6 D3 L1 F23 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Robin Quaison (5)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Malta 0-4 Sweden

Coach: Janne Andersson

The brains behind Sweden's recent renaissance, steering them to a first World Cup in 12 years, then topping a UEFA Nations League group including Russia and Turkey.

Draw reaction: “It is neither a nightmare or a dream. We’ve got some healthy competition. We aim to progress, and that goal hasn’t changed. Spain are definitely one of the toughest teams you can get. But at the same time, as I said, we have met them twice this year and felt that we were close to turning them over at home. So, it is a matter of preparing in the best way possible. Then we’ll see.”

Key player: Robin Olsen

The Cagliari custodian's reach, physique and safe hands have time and again proven invaluable for Sweden.

One to watch: Alexander Isak

AIK's youngest ever scorer at 16, and the national team's at 17. Now 20 and at Real Sociedad, the towering striker is mature beyond his years.

Did you know?

In 1992, Sweden won a group ahead of England, France and eventual victors Denmark before being edged out 3-2 by Germany in the semis.

Poland (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Spain W1 D1 L8 F8 A27

v Sweden W8 D4 L14 F37 A56

Qualifying record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F18 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (6)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Portugal on penalties

Highlights: Latvia 0-3 Poland

Coach: Jerzy Brzęczek

A silver medallist with Poland at the 1992 Olympics during his playing days, the retired midfielder coached the likes of GKS Katowice and Wisła Płock before taking the national team reins last July.

Draw reaction: “[Spain and Sweden are] difficult customers, as our record shows. Spain are one of the favourites to claim the title. [In 1992, my Poland team] played in the final of the Olympic Games in Barcelona; Luis Enrique played in that game, as did I, and now over 20 years later we’re meeting in different capacities as coaches. So, it will be a moment for a bit of revenge, I’d say [since Spain won that Olympic final 3-2]. Spain are a world-class team, and we’re under no illusions of how tough that match will be.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Poland's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, the Bayern striker remains one of the game's most lethal predators.

One to watch: Krzysztof Piątek

The AC Milan forward struck 22 Serie A goals last season – 13 of them for previous club Genoa – and has kicked off his burgeoning Poland career with a goal every two games.

Did you know?

Head coach Brzęczek is the uncle of Poland midfield veteran Jakub Błaszczykowski.

Group E will be completed by the winner of Play-off Path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or Republic of Ireland)