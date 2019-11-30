UEFA EURO 2020 Group F: Portugal, France, Germany

Portugal (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v France W6 D1 L18 F29 A49

v Germany W3 D5 L10 F16 A29

Qualifying record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (11)

UEFA EURO best: winners (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: winners

Coach: Fernando Santos

A journeyman defender, Fernando Santos coached Portugal’s big three clubs, taking charge of the national team in 2014 after a spell as Greece boss. Led them to success at UEFA EURO 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Draw reaction: “It’s a difficult group; it has [the 2014 and 2018] world champions, one European champion - that says it all. It also features great players, and my team are great too. We will prepare well for this EURO and look to go into it with incredible conviction, looking to defend the title. Only on one occasion has it happened, when Spain were able to defend their title as European Champions [in 2012]. But we will be there so we have to fight for it.”

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer will be 35 when he features at EURO 2020, and will be looking to scratch a small itch: he has never been top scorer at a EURO or a World Cup finals.

One to watch: João Félix

A player of majestic skill, João Félix is the latest star to bolster a Portugal team already full of talent. Still only 20, he made his senior international debut in Portugal’s triumphant UEFA Nations League campaign in June.

Did you know?

October’s loss to Ukraine was the first Portugal have suffered under Fernando Santos in a EURO (or indeed Nations League) game – qualifier or final tournament – since he took charge in September 2014. His only previous defeats were in the World Cup.

France (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Portugal W18 D1 L6 F49 A29

v Germany W14 D8 L9 F49 A46



Qualifying record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1984, 2000)

UEFA EURO 2016: finalists, lost 1-0 to Portugal (aet)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and can secure the second international double of his career in 2020.

Draw reaction: “I think that Fernando [Santos] and Joachim [Löw] will be thinking the same as me. It’s obviously the toughest of all the groups. He’s cunning, that Fernando [Santos]. I know what he’s like. At the EURO as well, he thought that France were the favourites to be crowned European champions [then Portugal beat us in the final]. We need to do our talking in the matches.”

Key player: Antoine Griezmann

The influence of UEFA EURO 2016's best player and top scorer on the team has deepened with time; the Barcelona forward is now a leader on and off the pitch.

One to watch: Clément Lenglet

Has settled in with minimal fuss as Barcelona and, having only made his senior Bleus debut in June 2019, now looks to be first choice alongside Raphaël Varane at the heart of Deschamps' defence.

Did you know?

France will be appearing at their 13th successive final tournament; they haven't missed out since the 1994 World Cup, and have reached five finals in that run, winning three of them.

Germany (see fixtures here)

Head-to-head record

v Portugal W10 D5 L3 F29 A16

v France W9 D8 L14 F46 A49



Qualifying record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F30 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Serge Gnabry (8)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1972, 1980, 1996)

UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals, lost 2-0 to France

Coach: Joachim Löw

Freiburg's club record scorer, Löw has been Germany coach since 2006 and led them to FIFA World Cup glory in 2014.

Draw reaction: “France, Portugal and Germany… interesting, and I am looking forward to June to start this championship. It’s also good for the fans: they want to have like Germany against Portugal or France against Germany. The people, the stadium and the spectators [in Munich] will help us but Portugal and France have a lot of experience, they have very good players. It doesn’t matter for them where they are playing.”

Key player: Toni Kroos

One of the few veterans of 2014 left in a youthful squad, an exceptional passer who dictates the pace of Germany's transitions.

One to watch: Kai Havertz

Leverkusen phenomenon, 22, with superb vision and calm under pressure. Tendency to float between lines make him a perfect fit for Löw's side.

Did you know?

Next summer's finals will be Germany's 26th successive major tournament, namely World Cup or EURO.

Group F will be completed by the winner of Play-off Path A (Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria or Hungary)

*Play-off Winner A is allocated to Group F and Play-off Winner D to Group C. If Romania qualify as Path A winners, they will play in Group C and Play-off Winner D is switched to Group F. The play-off winners will be known in March 2020.