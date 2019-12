Spain dominate the decade: national-team winners

All national-team competitions

Most titles:

Spain 20

Germany 9

France 7

Most finals:

Spain 32

Germany 16

France 12

Most qualifications:

Spain 46

Germany 40

England 38

Men's national-team competitions

UEFA EURO (2 editions)

Most titles: Portugal, Spain 1

Most finals: France, Italy, Portugal, Spain 1

UEFA EURO + UEFA Nations League (1 edition)

Most titles: Portugal 2

Most finals: Portugal 1

UEFA U21 EURO (5 editions)

Most titles: Spain 3

Most finals: Spain 4

Most qualifications: England 5

UEFA U19 EURO (10 editions)

Most titles: Spain 4

Most finals: Spain 5

Most qualifications: Portugal 8

UEFA U17 EURO (10 editions)

Most titles: Netherlands 4

Most finals: Netherlands 5

Most qualifications: England, Germany, Netherlands 8

All men's national-team competitions

Most titles: Spain 9

Most finals: Spain 13

Most qualifications: England 20

Women's national-team competitions

UEFA Women's EURO (2 editions)

Most titles: Germany, Netherlands 1

Most finals: Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway 1

UEFA WU19 EURO (10 editions)

Most titles: France 3

Most finals: Spain 6

Most qualifications: Spain 9

UEFA WU17 EURO (10 editions)

Most titles: Germany 5

Most finals: Germany, Spain 6

Most qualifications: Germany, Spain 9

All women's national-team competitions

Most titles: Germany 7

Most finals: Spain 12

Most qualifications: Germany, Spain 21



Futsal national-team competitions

UEFA Futsal EURO (5 editions)

Most titles: Spain 3

Most finals: Spain 4

Most qualifications: Azerbaijan, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine 5

UEFA Futsal EURO + Women's Futsal EURO (1 edition) + U19 Futsal EURO (1 edition)

Most titles: Spain 5

Most finals: Spain 6

Most qualifications: Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine 7