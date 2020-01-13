UEFA eEURO 2020 draw to be streamed live on Facebook

The draw for UEFA eEURO 2020 will be live streamed on the UEFA EURO 2020 Facebook page from 20:00 CET/19:00 GMT on Wednesday 15 January.

The 55 participating national teams will be divided into ten groups of either five or six teams for the next phase of the competition, which will be contested between March and May. The teams will play two games (one v one) against each of the other teams in their qualifying group, with the winner of each group and the best six runners-up qualifying for the 16-team final tournament, which will take place in London on 9 and 10 July.

The first edition of the UEFA eEURO is the largest ever efootball national-team competition. In November 2019, all 55 UEFA national associations started their search for their country’s top players. Many associations – some taking their first step into the world of efootball – organised online tournaments, nationwide tours and bootcamps, to enable players to be trained and assessed by experts.

The team crowned the winner of eEURO 2020 will receive tickets to the final of UEFA EURO 2020 as well as a cash prize.