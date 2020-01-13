UEFA eEURO 2020 group stage draw

Group A

England

Serbia

Albania

Spain

Latvia

Group B

Slovenia

Scotland

Portugal

Romania

Liechtenstein

Group C

Switzerland

North Macedonia

Moldova

Kazakhstan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group D

Slovakia

Greece

Finland

Norway

Azerbaijan

Group E

Austria

Israel

Iceland

Russia

Poland

Group F

Kosovo

Georgia

Northern Ireland

Lithuania

Belarus

Luxembourg

Group G

Hungary

Gibraltar

Turkey

Bulgaria

Estonia

Germany

Group H

Wales

Faroe Islands

Ukraine

Andorra

Italy

Montenegro

Group I

Sweden

San Marino

Denmark

Malta

Netherlands

Republic of Ireland

Group J

Belgium

France

Armenia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Croatia

How the draw worked

The 55 participating national teams were divided into ten groups of either five or six teams for the next phase of the competition, which will be contested between March and May. The draw took place on Wednesday 15 January.

How the competition works

The teams will play two games of eFootball PES 2020 (one v one) against each of the other teams in their qualifying group, with the winner of each group and the best six runners-up qualifying for the 16-team final tournament, which will take place in London on 9 and 10 July.

What is UEFA eEURO 2020?

The first edition of the UEFA eEURO is the largest ever eFootball national-team competition. In November 2019, all 55 UEFA national associations started their search for their country’s top players. Many associations – some taking their first step into the world of eFootball – organised online tournaments, nationwide tours and bootcamps, to enable players to be trained and assessed by experts.

What does the winner get?

The team crowned the winner of eEURO 2020 will receive tickets to the final of UEFA EURO 2020 as well as a cash prize.