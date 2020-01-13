UEFA eEURO 2020 group stage draw
Monday 13 January 2020
The UEFA eEURO 2020 draw has been made, with all 55 UEFA national associations involved.
Group A
England
Serbia
Albania
Spain
Latvia
Group B
Slovenia
Scotland
Portugal
Romania
Liechtenstein
Group C
Switzerland
North Macedonia
Moldova
Kazakhstan
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group D
Slovakia
Greece
Finland
Norway
Azerbaijan
Group E
Austria
Israel
Iceland
Russia
Poland
Group F
Kosovo
Georgia
Northern Ireland
Lithuania
Belarus
Luxembourg
Group G
Hungary
Gibraltar
Turkey
Bulgaria
Estonia
Germany
Group H
Wales
Faroe Islands
Ukraine
Andorra
Italy
Montenegro
Group I
Sweden
San Marino
Denmark
Malta
Netherlands
Republic of Ireland
Group J
Belgium
France
Armenia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Croatia
How the draw worked
The 55 participating national teams were divided into ten groups of either five or six teams for the next phase of the competition, which will be contested between March and May. The draw took place on Wednesday 15 January.
How the competition works
The teams will play two games of eFootball PES 2020 (one v one) against each of the other teams in their qualifying group, with the winner of each group and the best six runners-up qualifying for the 16-team final tournament, which will take place in London on 9 and 10 July.
What is UEFA eEURO 2020?
The first edition of the UEFA eEURO is the largest ever eFootball national-team competition. In November 2019, all 55 UEFA national associations started their search for their country’s top players. Many associations – some taking their first step into the world of eFootball – organised online tournaments, nationwide tours and bootcamps, to enable players to be trained and assessed by experts.
What does the winner get?
The team crowned the winner of eEURO 2020 will receive tickets to the final of UEFA EURO 2020 as well as a cash prize.