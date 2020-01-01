EURO hosts: how successful are they? Does home advantage matter?

The hosts have reached five of the 15 UEFA European Championship finals to date, with three home sides going on to capture the prize – Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984). More recently, Portugal (2004) and France (2016) finished as EURO runners-up on home soil.

There are 12 UEFA EURO 2020 host cities in all, but only England have the chance to win the tournament on home turf, with the final being held at Wembley Stadium on 12 July. Encouragingly for Gareth Southgate’s men, whenever a EURO has been staged in one country, the hosts have never failed to make the last four. However, in the tournaments that have been co-hosted (2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands, 2008 in Austria and Switzerland, 2012 in Poland and Ukraine), just one home team has gone past the group stage, the Netherlands getting to the UEFA EURO 2000 semi-finals.

How have the EURO hosts fared?

Four sides competed in the finals from 1960–1976, eight from 1980–1992, and 16 from 1996–2012. Since 2016, 24 countries have featured. Here’s how home teams have fared so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo after hosts Portugal lost the 2004 final AFP via Getty Images

1960: France (fourth)

1964: Spain (winners)

1968: Italy (winners)

1972: Belgium (third)

1976: Yugoslavia (fourth)

1980: Italy (fourth)

1984: France (winners)

1988: West Germany (semi-finals)

1992: Sweden (semi-finals)

1996: England (semi-finals)

2000: Belgium (group stage), Netherlands (semi-finals)

2004: Portugal (runners-up)

2008: Austria (group stage), Switzerland (group stage)

2012: Poland (group stage), Ukraine (group stage)

2016: France (runners-up)

Who have been the hosts’ top scorers at every EURO?

Host nations have produced the top or joint-top scorer on seven occasions: François Heutte (France, 1960), Jesús María Pereda (Spain, 1964), Michel Platini (France, 1984), Tomas Brolin (Sweden, 1992), Alan Shearer (England, 1996), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands, 2000) and Antoine Griezmann (France, 2016).

Antoine Griezmann after scoring one of his six UEFA EURO 2016 goals Icon Sport via Getty Images

1960: François Heutte* (France, 2)

1964: Jesús María Pereda* (Spain, 2)

1968: Pietro Anastasi, Angelo Dominghini, Luigi Riva (Italy, 1)

1972: Raoul Lambert, Odilon Polleunis, Paul Van Himst (Belgium, 1)

1976: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia, 2)

1980: Francesco Graziani, Marco Tardelli (Italy, 1)

1984: Michel Platini* (9)

1988: Andreas Brehme, Jürgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthäus, Olaf Thon (West Germany, 1)

1992: Tomas Brolin* (Sweden, 3)

1996: Alan Shearer* (England, 5)

2000: Bart Goor, Émile Mpenza (Belgium, 1), Patrick Kluivert* (Netherlands, 5)

2004: Rui Costa, Maniche, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 3)

2008: Ivica Vastić (Austria, 1), Hakan Yakin (Switzerland, 3)

2012: Jakub Błaszczykowski, Robert Lewandowski (Poland, 1), Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine, 2)

2016: Antoine Griezmann* (France, 6)

*top or joint-top scorer for the tournament