EURO 2020: where will the teams be based?

UEFA EURO 2020 is spread across 12 host cities, with most teams playing their group stage games at more than one venue.

The 20 qualified contenders – four more will be decided by the play-offs in March – have all now confirmed where they will be staying during the tournament.

Austria

Basecamp: Seefeld, Austria

Fixtures

Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest

Round of 16: Budapest, London, Bucharest or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Belgium

Base camp: Tubize, Belgium

UEFA EURO 2020: The host cities

Fixtures

Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen

Round of 16: Bilbao, Amsterdam, Bucharest or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Croatia

Base camp: St Andrews, Scotland

Fixtures

Group D: Glasgow and London

Round of 16: Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Czech Republic

Base camp: Currie, Edinburgh, Scotland

Fixtures

Group D: Glasgow and London

Round of 16: Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Denmark

Base camp: Helsingor, Denmark

Fixtures

Group B: Copenhagen

Round of 16: Bilbao, Amsterdam, Bucharest or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

England

Base camp: Burton upon Trent, England

Fixtures

Group D: London

Round of 16: Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Finland

Base camp: Repino, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Watch Finland dressing room celebrations

Fixtures

Group B: Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg

Round of 16: Bilbao, Amsterdam, Bucharest or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

France

Base camp: Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, France

Fixtures

Group F: Budapest and Munich

Round of 16: Bucharest, Dublin, Bilbao or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Germany

Base camp: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Fixtures

Group F: Munich

Round of 16: Bucharest, Dublin, Bilbao or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Italy

Base camp: Coverciano, Florence, Italy

Fixtures

Group A: Rome

Round of 16: London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Netherlands

Base camp: Zeist, Netherlands

Fixtures

Group C: Amsterdam

Round of 16: Budapest, London, Bucharest or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Poland

Base camp: Portmarnock, County Dublin, Republic of Ireland

EURO 2020 city guide: Dublin

Fixtures

Group E: Bilbao and Dublin

Round of 16: Glasgow, Copenhagen, Bilbao or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Portugal

Base camp: Budapest, Hungary

Fixtures

Group F: Budapest and Munich

Round of 16: Bucharest, Dublin, Bilbao or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Russia

Base camp: Novogorsk, Moscow, Russia

Fixtures

Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen

Round of 16: Bilbao, Amsterdam, Bucharest or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Spain

Base camp: Las Rozas de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Fixtures

Group E: Bilbao

Round of 16: Glasgow, Copenhagen, Bilbao or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Sweden

Base camp: Maynooth, County Kildare, Republic of Ireland

Fixtures

Group E: Bilbao and Dublin

Round of 16: Glasgow, Copenhagen, Bilbao or Budapest

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Switzerland

Base camp: Rome, Italy

EURO 2020 city guide: Rome

Fixtures

Group A: Baku and Rome

Round of 16: London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Turkey

Base camp: Baku, Azerbaijan

Fixtures

Group A: Baku and Rome

Round of 16: London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Ukraine

Base camp: Bucharest, Romania

Fixtures

Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest

Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow or London

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London

Wales

Base camp: Baku, Azerbaijan

Fixtures

Group A: Baku and Rome

Round of 16: London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final and final: London