EURO 2020 final: when and where is it?

UEFA EURO 2020 will be held across 12 host cities, but both semi-finals and the final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The 16th UEFA European Championship showpiece will kick off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 12 July.

Has Wembley staged a EURO final before?

The old Wembley Stadium - which was demolished in 2002 - hosted the EURO ‘96 decider. Germany were crowned European champions for a third time thanks to Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal against the Czech Republic.

Thirty years prior to that, England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph culminated at Wembley, the Three Lions beating West Germany 4-2 after extra time to lift the trophy on home soil.

In club competition, Manchester United (1968) and Liverpool (1978) have won two of the seven European Cup showpieces to have been held at the stadium. There have been two UEFA Champions League finals staged at Wembley since its reopening in 2007, with Barcelona prevailing in 2011 and Bayern triumphant two years later.

Where has the EURO final been held?

The final has previously been hosted by 13 different venues in 12 countries.

1960: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1964: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (Spain)

1968: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1972: Roi Baudouin, Brussels (Belgium)

1976: Stadion FK Crvena zvezda, Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

1980: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1984: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1988: Olympiastadion, Munich (Germany)

1992: Ullevi, Gothenburg (Sweden)

1996: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

2000: Feijenoord Stadium, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

2004: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon (Portugal)

2008: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (Austria)

2012: NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv (Ukraine)

2016: Stade de France, Saint-Denis (France)

How can fans obtain tickets?

The application window is currently closed. Applicants will find out whether or not they have been successful by the end of January 2020 at the latest.

Fans of the four play-off winners will be able to apply for tickets shortly after those ties have been completed on 31 March 2020.

For full details on final tickets visit our dedicated UEFA EURO 2020 ticket hub.