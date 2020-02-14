EURO 2020 attracts record 28m ticket requests

Friday 14 February 2020

An unprecedented number of applications have been made for tickets for this summer's final tournament.

Fans watching France vs Republic of Ireland in Lyon at EURO 2016
Fans watching France vs Republic of Ireland in Lyon at EURO 2016 Icon Sport via Getty Images

Ticketing for UEFA EURO 2020 has smashed all records, with the latest phase for fans of qualified teams taking the overall ticket requests tally to 28.3m – double the figure for UEFA EURO 2016.

Ticket sales have come in two phases:

  • General public sales (12 June to 12 July) – 19.3m ticket applications
  • Fans of qualified teams (4–18 December) – 9m ticket applications

The latest phase, for fans of qualified teams, brought a threefold increase in ticket requests compared to UEFA EURO 2016 in France. The overall figure of 28.3m is double the previous record and apparently due in significant part to the unique nature of the first Europe-wide tournament, which features 12 host countries.

The group match between France and Germany in Munich on 16 June, for example, attracted 710,000 ticket requests – only 4,000 fewer than the Wembley final. Some 64% of applications came from fans within host nations, and there has also been strong demand from hosts' neighbouring countries such as Finland, Austria, France and Poland.

﻿How you can still get involved

Fans of the play-off winners

The European Qualifiers play-offs at the end of March will determine the last four teams in this summer’s final tournament, and fans of those sides will be able to apply online for UEFA EURO 2020 tickets in early April.

Purchase phase

If supply exceeds demand for specific tickets then they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis closer to the tournament.

Official ticket resale platform

Fans wishing to re-sell their tickets will be able to do so via the official UEFA resale platform, which launches at the end of February. If tickets are sold, the original purchaser gets their money back.

Official hospitality packages

Do it in style. Details here.

