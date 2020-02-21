EURO 2020 attracts record number of volunteers

The recruitment campaign for the UEFA EURO 2020 volunteer programme has attracted record numbers after 37,000 applications were received before the deadline at the end of January – a 68% increase on UEFA EURO 2016!

The unique nature of the pan-European UEFA EURO 2020 has perhaps helped, and 88% of applicants are based in the 12 host nations. In total, applicants hail from 159 countries, with over 60% under the age of 25 and 41% women (up from 36% four years ago).

The next challenge is already well under way, whittling those 37,000 applications down to the 12,000 volunteer positions required. Those selected will receive more information about their specific assignments and an e-learning platform opens for them at the beginning of March.

Two-time EURO winner Iker Casillas assists the recruitment drive UEFA.com

For applicants who miss out on the UEFA EURO 2020 volunteer programme, the 12 host cities (Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg) will be launching their own volunteer initiatives.

"There is a rich tradition of volunteering at all major sports events and UEFA EURO has never been an exception. Those who are eventually chosen will have the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience this summer," said UEFA Events SA CEO Martin Kallen.