Where to watch UEFA EURO 2020: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The full drama of UEFA EURO 2020 is available to watch throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcaster(s) below. Check the relevant broadcast schedules for precise details of how to watch.

All information is subject to change.



Afghanistan: Sony/1TV

Albania: RTSH/SuperSport

Algeria: beIN Sports

American Samoa: ESPN/Univision

Andorra: TF1/Mediaset Spain/M6/beIN Sports

Anguilla: ESPN

Angola: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Antigua & Barbuda: ESPN

Argentina: Direct TV/TNT Sports Argentina

Armenia: Armenia TV CJSC

Aruba: ESPN﻿/NOS/Direct TV

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: ORF/OE24

Azerbaijan: AzTV/Public TV Azerbaijan

Bahamas: ESPN

Bahrain: beIN Sports

Bangladesh: Sony

Barbados: ESPN

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: VRT/RTBF

Benin: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Canal 3 Television

Bermuda: ESPN

Bhutan: Sony

Bolivia: Tigo Bolivia/Direct TV/Bolivision

Bonaire: Direct TV﻿/NOS﻿/ESPN

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nova BH/Sportklub

Botswana: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Brazil: Globosat/SporTV

British Virgin Islands: ESPN

Bulgaria: BNT/Nova

Burkina Faso: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/BF1

Burundi: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Cambodia: CTN

Cameroon: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal 2 International

Canada: Bell Media/TVA

Cape Verde: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/RTC

Cayman Islands: ESPN

Central African Republic: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVCA

Chad: beIN Sports﻿/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Chile: Direct TV/TNT Sports Chile

PR China: CCTV/Super Sports

Colombia: Win Sports/Direct TV

Comoros: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTC

Congo Republic: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7/Repretel TV/SKY Mexico

Croatia: HRT/Sportklub

Cuba: ESPN

Curaçao: Direct TV﻿/NOS﻿/ESPN

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech: Republic Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark

DR Congo: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Djibouti: beIN Sports﻿/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Dominica: ESPN

Dominican Republic: SKY Mexico

Ecuador: Direct TV

Egypt: beIN Sports

El Salvador: SKY Mexico/Sociedad YSU TV Canal 4

Equatorial Guinea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Eritrea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Estonia: ERR

Eswatini (Swaziland): Canal+ Afrique/Eswatini TV/Star Times/Supersport

Ethiopia: Star Times/SuperSport

Falkland Islands: ESPN

Faroe Islands: NENT Group Denmark

Fiji: Digicel/FBC

Finland: YLE

France: M6/TF1/beIN Sports

French Guyana: Direct TV﻿/ESPN﻿/M6/TF1/beIN Sports

French Polynesia: Digicel﻿/M6/TF1/beIN Sports

French Southern and Antarctic Lands: M6/TF1/beIN Sports

Gabon: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Gabon Télévisions

Gambia: Star Times/SuperSport/GRTS

Georgia: GPB

Germany: ARD/ZDF/Deutsche Telekom

Ghana: ADOM TV/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Greece: Antenna TV

Greenland: NENT Group Denmark

Grenada: ESPN

Guadeloupe: Direct TV﻿/ESPN﻿/M6/TF1/beIN Sports

Guam: ESPN﻿/Univision

Guatemala: RT Guatemala/SKY Mexico

Guinea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Guinea Bissau: TGB/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Guyana: Direct TV﻿/ESPN

Haiti: ESPN

Honduras: SKY Mexico/Televicentro

Hong Kong SAR: PCCW

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: Stod 2 Sport

India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI

In-flight: IMG In-Flight UK

Iran: beIN Sports

Iraq: beIN Sports

Ireland: RTÉ

Israel: Reshet/Charlton

Italy: RAI/Sky Italia

Ivory Coast: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Life TV

Jamaica: ESPN

Japan: WOWOW

Jordan: beIN Sports

Kazakhstan: Saran/Qazsport

Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique﻿/KTN

Kiribati: Digicel

Kosovo: RTK/DigitAlb

Kuwait: beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan: KTRK, KTRK Sport/O!TV/QsportArena/Saran

Latvia: TV3 Sport Latvia

Lebanon: beIN Sports

Lesotho: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Liberia: LBS/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Libya: beIN Sports

Lithuania: LNK

Macau SAR: TDM

Madagascar: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTM/beIN Sports

Malawi: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/MBC

Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: RTM Malaysia/Astro Sports Malaysia

Maldives: Sony/Raajje TV

Mali: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTM

Malta: PBS

Mariana Islands: ESPN﻿/Univision

Martinique: M6/TF1﻿/ESPN﻿/Direct TV/beIN Sports

Mauritania: beIN Sports﻿/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Mauritius: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/MBC/beIN Sports

Mayotte: Canal+ Afrique﻿/Star Times﻿/M6/TF1/beIN Sports

Mexico: Televisa/SKY Mexico

Midway: ESPN﻿/Univision

Moldova: GMG

Monaco: M6/TF1/beIN Sports

Mongolia: Central TV/Unitel

Montenegro: Nova M/Sportklub

Montserrat: ESPN

Morocco: beIN Sports

Mozambique: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVM

Namibia: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Nauru: Digicel

Nepal: Sony/Dish

Netherlands: NOS

Nevis: ESPN

New Caledonia: M6/TF1/beIN Sports

New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

Nicaragua: SKY Mexico

Niger: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTN

Nigeria: Top Sports/NTA/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Silverbird TV/ONTV

Niue: Digicel

North Macedonia: MKRTV/Sportklub

Norway: NRK/TV2

Oman: beIN Sports

Pakistan: Sony

Palestine (Gaza Strip & West Bank): beIN Sports

Panama: SKY Mexico

Papua New Guinea: Digicel

Paraguay: Tigo Paraguay/Direct TV

Peru: America TV/Direct TV

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP/SIC/Sport TV Portugal/TVI

Puerto Rico: ESPN﻿/Univision

Qatar: beIN Sports

Réunion: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/M6/beIN Sports

Romania: ProTV

Russian Federation: Channel One/Match TV/RTR

Rwanda: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/RBA

Saba: ESPN﻿/Direct TV﻿/NOS

San Marino: RAI/Sky Italia

São Tomé and Príncipe: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVS

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports

Senegal: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TFM, L'Ovs TV

Serbia: Nova S/Sportklub

Seychelles: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Sierra Leone: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Singapore: LIVENow

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: Sport TV/Sportklub

Solomon Islands: Digicel

Somalia: beIN Sports﻿/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

South Africa: SuperSport/

South Sudan: beIN Sports﻿/Star Times/SuperSport

Spain: Mediaset Spain

Sri Lanka: Sony

St Barts: ESPN﻿/Direct TV﻿/M6/TF1/beIN Sports

St Christopher: ESPN

St Eustatius: ESPN﻿/Direct TV﻿/NOS

St Helena & Ascension: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

St Kitts: ESPN

St Lucia: ESPN

St Martin: ESPN﻿/Direct TV﻿/NOS﻿/M6/TF1

St Pierre and Miquelon: ESPN﻿/Direct TV﻿/M6/TF1/beIN Sports

St Vincent & the Grenadines: ESPN

Sub-Saharan Africa: Star Times

Sudan: beIN Sports﻿/Star Times/SuperSport

Suriname: ESPN﻿/Direct TV﻿/Canal+ Afrique

Swaziland: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Sweden: SVT/TV4

Switzerland: SRG

Syria: beIN Sports

Tahiti: Digicel

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Eleven Sports

Tajikistan: Saran

Tanzania: Azam Media Ltd/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Thailand: TrueVisions, NBT, Army-TV5

Togo: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVT

Tokelau: Digicel

Tonga: Digicel

Tortola: ESPN

Trinidad & Tobago: ESPN

Tunisia: beIN Sports

Turkey: TRT

Turkmenistan: Saran

Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN

Tuvalu: Digicel

Uganda: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United Kingdom: BBC/ITV

United States of America: ESPN﻿/Univision

Uruguay: Direct TV

US Virgin Islands: ESPN﻿/Univision

Uzbekistan: AllPlay/Saran/Uzreport TV

Vanuatu: Digicel

Vatican City: RAI/Sky Italia

Venezuela: IVC Networks/Direct TV

Vietnam: VTV Vietnam

Wallis & Futuna: M6/TF1/beIN Sports

Western Sahara: beIN Sports

Yemen: beIN Sports

Zambia: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Zimbabwe: ZBC/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique