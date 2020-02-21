Where to watch UEFA EURO 2020

Friday 21 February 2020

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.

Cameramen get close to the action as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and France captain Hugo Lloris shake hands ahead of the EURO 2016 final
The full drama of UEFA EURO 2020 is available to watch throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcaster(s) below. Check the relevant broadcast schedules for precise details of how to watch.

All information is subject to change.

CountryBroadcaster
AfghanistanSony
AlbaniaRTSH/DigitAlb
AlgeriabeIN Sports
American SamoaESPN/Univision
AndorraTF1/Mediaset España/M6
AnguillaESPN
AngolaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Antigua & BarbudaESPN
ArgentinaDirecTV
ArmeniaArmenia TV CJSC
ArubaESPN/NOS/DirecTV
AustraliaOptus Sport
AustriaORF
AzerbaijanAzTV/Public TV Azerbaijan
BahamasESPN
BahrainbeIN Sports
BangladeshSony
BarbadosESPN
BelarusBelarus TV
BelgiumVRT/RTBF
BeninStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
BermudaESPN
BhutanSony
BoliviaDirecTV
BonaireDirecTV/NOS/ESPN
Bosnia and HerzegovinaSportklub
BotswanaStarTimes/SuperSport/
BrazilGlobosat
British Virgin IslandsESPN
BulgariaBNT/Nova
Burkina FasoStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
BurundiStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
CambodiaCTN
CameroonStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
CanadaBell Media/TVA
Cape VerdeStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
Cayman IslandsESPN
Central African RepublicStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
ChadbeIN Sports/StarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
ChileDirecTV
PR ChinaCCTV/Super Sports
ColombiaDirecTV
ComorosStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
Congo RepublicStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Costa RicaSky México
CroatiaHRT/Sportklub
CubaESPN
CuraçaoDirecTV/NOS/ESPN
CyprusCyBC
Czech RepublicČeská televize
DenmarkDR/NENT Group Denmark
DR CongoStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
DjiboutibeIN Sports/StarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
DominicaESPN
Dominican RepublicSky México
EcuadorDirecTV
EgyptbeIN Sports
El SalvadorSky México
Equatorial GuineaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
EritreaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
EstoniaERR
EthiopiaStarTimes/SuperSport
Falkland IslandsESPN
Faroe IslandsNENT Group Denmark
FijiFBC
FinlandYLE
France M6/TF1
French GuyanaDirecTV/ESPN/M6/TF1
GabonStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
GambiaStarTimes/SuperSport
GeorgiaGPB
GermanyARD/ZDF
GhanaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
GreeceAntenna TV
GreenlandNENT Group Denmark
GrenadaESPN
GuadeloupeESPN/M6/TF1
GuamESPN/Univision
GuatemalaSky México
GuineaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Guinea BissauStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
GuyanaDirecTV/ESPN
HaitiESPN
HondurasSky México
Hong Kong SARPCCW
HungaryMTVA
IcelandStod 2 Sport
India & Indian Sub-ContinentSony
IndonesiaMNC/Mola TV/RCTI
In-flightIMG In-Flight UK
IranbeIN Sports
IraqbeIN Sports
IrelandRTÉ
IsraelCharlton
ItalyRAI/Sky Italia
Ivory CoastStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
JamaicaESPN
JapanWOWOW
JordanbeIN Sports
KazakhstanSaran
KenyaStarTimes/SuperSport
KosovoRTK/DigitAlb
KuwaitbeIN Sports
KyrgyzstanSaran
LatviaTVPlay Sports Latvia
LebanonbeIN Sports
LesothoStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
LiberiaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
LibyabeIN Sports
LithuaniaLNK
Macau SARTDM Desporto
MadagascarStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
MalawiStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Malaysia and Brunei DarussalamAstro Sports Malaysia
MaldivesSony
MaliStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
MaltaPBS
Mariana IslandsESPN/Univision
MartiniqueESPN/DirecTV
MauritaniabeIN Sports/StarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique 
MauritiusStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
MayotteStarTimes/M6/TF1
MexicoSky México
MidwayESPN/Univision
MoldovaGMG
MonacoM6/TF1
MontserratESPN
MoroccobeIN Sports
MozambiqueStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
NamibiaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
NepalSony
NetherlandsNOS
NevisESPN
NicaraguaSky México
NigerStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
NigeriaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
North MacedoniaSportklub
NorwayNRK/TV2
OmanbeIN Sports
PakistanSony
Palestine (Gaza Strip & West Bank)beIN Sports
PanamaSky México
ParaguayDirecTV
PeruDirecTV
PolandTVP
PortugalSport TV
Puerto RicoESPN/Univision
QatarbeIN Sports
RéunionStarTimes/M6/TF1/Canal+ Afrique
RomaniaProTV
RussiaChannel One/Match TV/RTR
RwandaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
SabaESPN/DirecTV/NOS
San MarinoRAI/Sky Italia
São Tomé and PríncipeStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Saudi ArabiabeIN Sports
SenegalStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
SerbiaSportklub
SeychellesStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Sierra LeoneStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
SlovakiaRTV Slovakia
SloveniaSportklub
SomaliaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
South AfricaSuperSport
South SudanbeIN Sports/SuperSport/StarTimes
SpainMediaset España
Sri LankaSony
St BartsESPN/DirecTV/M6/TF1
St ChristopherESPN
St EustatiusESPN/DirecTV/NOS
St Helena & AscensionStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
St KittsESPN
St LuciaESPN
St MartinESPN/DirecTV/NOS/M6/TF1
St Pierre and MiquelonESPN/DirecTV/M6/TF1
St Vincent & the GrenadinesESPN
Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimes
SudanbeIN Sports/StarTimes/SuperSport
SurinameESPN/DirecTV/Canal+ Afrique
SwazilandStarTimes/SuperSport
SwedenSVT/TV4
SwitzerlandSRG
SyriabeIN Sports
Taiwan/Chinese TaipeiEleven Sports
TajikistanSaran
TanzaniaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
TogoStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
TortolaESPN
Trinidad & TobagoESPN
TunisiabeIN Sports
TurkeyTRT
TurkmenistanSaran
Turks & Caicos IslandsESPN
UgandaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
UkraineMedia Group Ukraine
United Arab EmiratesbeIN Sports
United KingdomBBC/ITV
United States of America ESPN/Univision
Uruguay
DirecTV
US Virgin IslandsESPN/Univision
UzbekistanSaran
Vatican CityRAI/Sky Italia
VenezuelaDirecTV
VietnamVTV Vietnam
Western SaharabeIN Sports
YemenbeIN Sports
ZambiaStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
ZimbabweStarTimes/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 21 February 2020

