UEFA eEURO 2020 finals line-up confirmed
Monday 27 April 2020
Six teams have advanced from the eEURO 2020 play-offs, completing the 16-strong line-up for May's finals. Scroll down to watch the best of Monday's second legs.
The line-up for the final stages of the biggest ever national team efootball tournament is now known, with the 55 UEFA member associations involved in the UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers whittled down to 16.
Over four Mondays in March the first ten eEURO finalists were decided. The final six finals places were determined in April's play-offs.
How the eEURO play-off second legs played out:
Who qualified as group winners?
Bosnia and Herzegovina
France
Germany
Greece
Israel
Italy
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Romania
Serbia
Who qualified via the play-offs?
Austria
Croatia
Denmark
Montenegro
Spain
Turkey
How qualifying worked
Qualifying group stage: The 55 competing countries were divided into ten groups for the online qualifying phase by a draw held in January. Teams played each other twice in a 'home and away' format, with each encounter consisting of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. Qualifying matches were played across four Mondays in March. The ten group winners qualified directly for the final tournament.eEURO play-offs: all you need to know
Qualifying play-offs: The ten group runners-up competed in a play-off tournament staged over two matchdays to determine the other six finalists. The teams were split into two groups of five, who played each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consisted of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decided the winner. The top three in each group qualified for the final tournament.
Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner, has just released its latest update of the official UEFA EURO 2020 video game. This update to eFootball PES 2020 will feature all 55 competing teams.
eEURO schedule
Qualifying group stage
9 March: Groups A–E MD1
16 March: Groups F–J MD1
23 March: Groups A–E MD2
30 March: Groups F–J MD2
Play-off group stage
20 April: MD1
27 April: MD2
Finals
23 and 24 May
Where to watch it
Visit the fixtures and results page nearer the finals to see which games will be streamed.
How the finals work
The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.eEURO 2020: All you need to know
What prize do the winners get?
A total of €100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including €40,000 for the winners.