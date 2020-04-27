UEFA eEURO 2020 finals line-up confirmed

The line-up for the final stages of the biggest ever national team efootball tournament is now known, with the 55 UEFA member associations involved in the UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers whittled down to 16.

Over four Mondays in March the first ten eEURO finalists were decided. The final six finals places were determined in April's play-offs.

How the eEURO play-off second legs played out:

Who qualified as group winners?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

France

Germany

Greece

Israel

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Romania

Serbia

Who qualified via the play-offs?

Final play-off standings

Austria

Croatia

Denmark

Montenegro

Spain

Turkey

How qualifying worked

Qualifying group stage: The 55 competing countries were divided into ten groups for the online qualifying phase by a draw held in January. Teams played each other twice in a 'home and away' format, with each encounter consisting of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. Qualifying matches were played across four Mondays in March. The ten group winners qualified directly for the final tournament.



Qualifying play-offs: The ten group runners-up competed in a play-off tournament staged over two matchdays to determine the other six finalists. The teams were split into two groups of five, who played each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consisted of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decided the winner. The top three in each group qualified for the final tournament.

Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner, has just released its latest update of the official UEFA EURO 2020 video game. This update to eFootball PES 2020 will feature all 55 competing teams.

eEURO schedule

Qualifying group stage

9 March: Groups A–E MD1

16 March: Groups F–J MD1

23 March: Groups A–E MD2

30 March: Groups F–J MD2

Play-off group stage

20 April: MD1

27 April: MD2

Finals

23 and 24 May

Where to watch it

How the finals work

The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.



What prize do the winners get?

A total of €100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including €40,000 for the winners.