eEURO 2020: meet the finalists
Tuesday 31 March 2020
Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Romania and Serbia are through.
The first stage of qualifying for UEFA eEURO 2020 has concluded, with ten group winners advancing directly to the final tournament.
Play-offs in May featuring the ten group runners-up will determine the other six teams to contest July's finals.
Here's a rundown of the finalists:
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Players
- Zeusinjo (Fedja Djedović, Sarajevo) Nine-time national PES champion
- PlantifulBat7 (Igor Zečević, Kiseljak) Professional since 2017
How they qualified
Group C winners
Qualifying record
P8 W6 D2 L0 F41 A18
France
How they qualified
Group J winners
Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F74 A15
Germany
How they qualified
Group G winners
Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F73 A19
Greece
Players
- Gemis86gr (Konstantinos Gemitzoglou, Kilkis) Reached quarter-finals of 2019 PES League National Finals in Germany
- Damonkef789 (Dimitris Kefalidis, Athens) Professional since 2012, won Greek Cup and named player of the year in 2013
How they qualified
Group D winners
Qualifying record
P8 W8 D0 L0 F43 A11
Israel
Players
- oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017
- NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion
How they qualified
Group E winners
Qualifying record
P8 W7 D1 L0 F46 A22
Italy
How they qualified
Group H winners
Qualifying record
P10 W8 D1 L1 F57 A13
Luxembourg
How they qualified
Group F winners
Qualifying record
P10 W6 D2 L2 F52 A29
Netherlands
How they qualified
Group I winners
Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F61 A15
Romania
Players
- NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team
- Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020
- Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014
- CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36
How they qualified
Group B winners
Qualifying record
P8 W6 D1 L1 F34 A11
Serbia
Players
- RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes
- Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals
- RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd
- Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS
How they qualified
Group A winners
Qualifying record
P8 W6 D2 L0 F36 A18
Play-offs
The ten group runners-up will contest a play-off tournament staged on 4 and 11 May to determine the other six finalists.
