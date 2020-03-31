eEURO 2020: meet the finalists

The first stage of qualifying for UEFA eEURO 2020 has concluded, with ten group winners advancing directly to the final tournament.

Play-offs in May featuring the ten group runners-up will determine the other six teams to contest July's finals.

Here's a rundown of the finalists:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Players



Zeusinjo (Fedja Djedović, Sarajevo) Nine-time national PES champion

Nine-time national PES champion PlantifulBat7 (Igor Zečević, Kiseljak) Professional since 2017

How they qualified

Group C winners

Qualifying record

P8 W6 D2 L0 F41 A18

France

How they qualified

Group J winners

Qualifying record

P10 W10 D0 L0 F74 A15

Germany

How they qualified

Group G winners

Qualifying record

P10 W10 D0 L0 F73 A19

Greece

Gemis86gr, Damonkef789

Players

Gemis86gr (Konstantinos Gemitzoglou, Kilkis) Reached quarter-finals of 2019 PES League National Finals in Germany

Reached quarter-finals of 2019 PES League National Finals in Germany Damonkef789 (Dimitris Kefalidis, Athens) Professional since 2012, won Greek Cup and named player of the year in 2013

How they qualified

Group D winners

Qualifying record

P8 W8 D0 L0 F43 A11

Israel

oreld123 and NYM_astman

Players

oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017

Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017 NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion

How they qualified

Group E winners

Qualifying record

P8 W7 D1 L0 F46 A22

Italy

How they qualified

Group H winners

Qualifying record

P10 W8 D1 L1 F57 A13

Luxembourg

How they qualified

Group F winners

Qualifying record

P10 W6 D2 L2 F52 A29

Netherlands

How they qualified

Group I winners

Qualifying record

P10 W10 D0 L0 F61 A15

Romania

Comisarul_Voly, Paneas88, NGU_URMA43

Players

NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team

PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020

Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020 Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014



A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014 CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36

How they qualified

Group B winners

Qualifying record

P8 W6 D1 L1 F34 A11

Serbia

Baskovac, RMraka, RoksaCzv22, Kepa_PFC

Players

RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes



Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals

Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd

Plays PES for OFK Beograd Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS



How they qualified

Group A winners

Qualifying record

P8 W6 D2 L0 F36 A18

Play-offs

The ten group runners-up will contest a play-off tournament staged on 4 and 11 May to determine the other six finalists.

Austria

Croatia

Denmark

Finland

Kazakhstan

Montenegro

Portugal

Spain

Turkey