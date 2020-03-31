Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

eEURO 2020: meet the finalists

Tuesday 31 March 2020

Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Romania and Serbia are through.

Serbia edged out Spain in Group A
Serbia edged out Spain in Group A

The first stage of qualifying for UEFA eEURO 2020 has concluded, with ten group winners advancing directly to the final tournament.

Play-offs in May featuring the ten group runners-up will determine the other six teams to contest July's finals.

eEURO 2020: All you need to know

Here's a rundown of the finalists:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Players

  • Zeusinjo (Fedja Djedović, Sarajevo) Nine-time national PES champion
  • PlantifulBat7 (Igor Zečević, Kiseljak) Professional since 2017

How they qualified 
Group C winners

Qualifying record
P8 W6 D2 L0 F41 A18

France

How they qualified
Group J winners

Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F74 A15

Germany

How they qualified
Group G winners

Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F73 A19

Greece

Gemis86gr, Damonkef789
Gemis86gr, Damonkef789

Players

  • Gemis86gr (Konstantinos Gemitzoglou, Kilkis) Reached quarter-finals of 2019 PES League National Finals in Germany
  • Damonkef789 (Dimitris Kefalidis, Athens) Professional since 2012, won Greek Cup and named player of the year in 2013

How they qualified
Group D winners

Qualifying record
P8 W8 D0 L0 F43 A11

How eEURO qualifying works

Israel

oreld123 and NYM_astman
oreld123 and NYM_astman

Players

  • oreld123 (Orel Daniel, Kiryat Bialik) Reigning national champion (his second title), professional since 2017
  • NYM_astman (Michael Astman, Hadera) Systems engineer, reached last 16 of PES 2014 World Finals, two-time national champion

How they qualified 
Group E winners

Qualifying record
P8 W7 D1 L0 F46 A22

Italy

How they qualified
Group H winners

Qualifying record
P10 W8 D1 L1 F57 A13

Luxembourg

How they qualified
Group F winners

Qualifying record
P10 W6 D2 L2 F52 A29

Netherlands

How they qualified
Group I winners

Qualifying record
P10 W10 D0 L0 F61 A15

Romania

Comisarul_Voly, Paneas88, NGU_URMA43
Comisarul_Voly, Paneas88, NGU_URMA43

Players

  • NGU_URMA43 (Adrian Urma, Iasi) PES player since PS1 era, professional since 2017 and qualified No1 for Romania's eEURO team
  • Paneas88 (Cristian Radu, Bucharest) Another experienced gamer, this year made switch from PC to PS4 to participate in eEURO 2020
  • Comisarul_Voly (Valentin Enciu, Bucharest) A 21-year-old who has been a PES player since 2014
  • CEZAR1983ROMANIA (Cezar Amitricioaiei, Iasi) Romania's highest-rated player over the past five years, aged 36

How they qualified 
Group B winners

Qualifying record
P8 W6 D1 L1 F34 A11

eEURO qualifying fixtures and results

Serbia

Baskovac, RMraka, RoksaCzv22, Kepa_PFC
Baskovac, RMraka, RoksaCzv22, Kepa_PFC

Players

  • RoksaCzv22 (Marko Roksić, Obrenovac) Serbia's skipper, a futsal goalkeeper at Crvena zvezda who plays PES professionally for FC Nantes
  • Kepa_PFC (Stefan Slavković, Kragujevac) Another FC Nantes professional, veteran of two World Finals
  • RMraka (Randjel Mikić, Nis) Plays PES for OFK Beograd
  • Baskovac (Filip Panić, Belgrade) Experienced gamer who has been playing PES since it was ISS

How they qualified 
Group A winners

Qualifying record
P8 W6 D2 L0 F36 A18

Play-offs

The ten group runners-up will contest a play-off tournament staged on 4 and 11 May to determine the other six finalists.

Austria
Croatia
Denmark
Finland
Israel
Kazakhstan
Montenegro
Portugal
Spain
Turkey

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 31 March 2020

Related Items

eEURO 2020 fixtures, results
30/03/2020

LiveeEURO 2020 fixtures, results

Qualifying for the first official eEuropean Championship has concluded.
eEURO 2020 qualifying ends
30/03/2020

LiveeEURO 2020 qualifying ends

The ten group winners advance to the UEFA eEURO 2020 final tournament.
eEURO 2020 fixtures, results
30/03/2020

LiveeEURO 2020 fixtures, results

Qualifying for the first official eEuropean Championship has concluded.
Top