UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know
Monday 27 April 2020
Six teams have booked their finals places via the UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs.
Who is through?
Austria
Croatia
Denmark
Montenegro
Spain
Turkey
How did it work?
The qualifying group stage took place over four days in March, with ten group winners booking places in May’s final tournament. The ten group runners-up contested the play-off tournament, staged over the last two Mondays of April (20 and 27).
Teams were split into two groups of five, who played each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consisted of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decided the winner. The top three in each group qualified for May’s finals.
Who was in the play-offs?
Play-off Group 1
Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal
Play-off Group 2
Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey
Play-off fixtures
Play-off Matchday 1
Group 1
20/04: Croatia 5-4 Portugal
20/04: Finland 3-2 Montenegro
20/04: Austria 1-2 Portugal
20/04: Finland 2-3 Croatia
20/04: Austria 2-1 Finland
20/04: Montenegro 4-3 Croatia
20/04: Finland 1-6 Portugal
20/04: Austria 3-3 Montenegro
20/04: Montenegro 5-2 Portugal
20/04: Austria 3-2 Croatia
Group 2
20/04: Kazakhstan 3-6 Spain
20/04: Lithuania 2-3 Denmark
20/04: Turkey 0-4 Denmark
20/04: Kazakhstan 2-5 Lithuania
20/04: Lithuania 3-6 Turkey
20/04: Spain 4-2 Denmark
20/04: Kazakhstan 4-4 Turkey
20/04: Lithuania 1-6 Spain
20/04: Kazakhstan 2-4 Denmark
20/04: Spain 4-4 Turkey
Play-off Matchday 2
Group 1
27/04: Portugal 2-2 Austria
27/04: Croatia 4-6 Finland
27/04: Portugal 4-3 Finland
27/04: Montenegro 3-4 Austria
27/04: Finland 2-5 Austria
27/04: Croatia 2-3 Montenegro
27/04: Portugal 3-3 Croatia
27/04: Montenegro 3-1 Finland
27/04: Portugal 2-2 Montenegro
27/04: Croatia 5-2 Austria
Group 2
27/04: Turkey 4-5 Spain
27/04: Lithuania 3-5 Kazakhstan
27/04: Turkey 5-2 Lithuania
27/04: Denmark 3-5 Spain
27/04: Spain 10-1 Kazakhstan
27/04: Denmark 5-2 Turkey
27/04: Turkey 3-2 Kazakhstan
27/04: Denmark 2-3 Lithuania
27/04: Denmark 6-2 Kazakhstan
27/04: Spain 7-1 Lithuania
How can I watch it?
Selected matches were broadcast right here.
How will the finals work?
The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.MEET THE FINALISTS