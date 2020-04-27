UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know

Who is through?

Austria

Croatia

Denmark

Montenegro

Spain

Turkey

How did it work?

The qualifying group stage took place over four days in March, with ten group winners booking places in May’s final tournament. The ten group runners-up contested the play-off tournament, staged over the last two Mondays of April (20 and 27).

Teams were split into two groups of five, who played each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consisted of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decided the winner. The top three in each group qualified for May’s finals.

Who was in the play-offs?

Play-off Group 1

Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal



Play-off Group 2

Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

Play-off fixtures

Play-off Matchday 1

Group 1

20/04: Croatia 5-4 Portugal

20/04: Finland 3-2 Montenegro

20/04: Austria 1-2 Portugal

20/04: Finland 2-3 Croatia

20/04: Austria 2-1 Finland

20/04: Montenegro 4-3 Croatia

20/04: Finland 1-6 Portugal

20/04: Austria 3-3 Montenegro

20/04: Montenegro 5-2 Portugal

20/04: Austria 3-2 Croatia



Group 2

20/04: Kazakhstan 3-6 Spain

20/04: Lithuania 2-3 Denmark

20/04: Turkey 0-4 Denmark

20/04: Kazakhstan 2-5 Lithuania

20/04: Lithuania 3-6 Turkey

20/04: Spain 4-2 Denmark

20/04: Kazakhstan 4-4 Turkey

20/04: Lithuania 1-6 Spain

20/04: Kazakhstan 2-4 Denmark

20/04: Spain 4-4 Turkey

Final play-off standings

Play-off Matchday 2

Group 1

27/04: Portugal 2-2 Austria

27/04: Croatia 4-6 Finland

27/04: Portugal 4-3 Finland

27/04: Montenegro 3-4 Austria

27/04: Finland 2-5 Austria

27/04: Croatia 2-3 Montenegro

27/04: Portugal 3-3 Croatia

27/04: Montenegro 3-1 Finland

27/04: Portugal 2-2 Montenegro

27/04: Croatia 5-2 Austria

Group 2

27/04: Turkey 4-5 Spain

27/04: Lithuania 3-5 Kazakhstan

27/04: Turkey 5-2 Lithuania

27/04: Denmark 3-5 Spain

27/04: Spain 10-1 Kazakhstan

27/04: Denmark 5-2 Turkey

27/04: Turkey 3-2 Kazakhstan

27/04: Denmark 2-3 Lithuania

27/04: Denmark 6-2 Kazakhstan

27/04: Spain 7-1 Lithuania



How can I watch it?

Selected matches were broadcast right here.

How will the finals work?

The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.