EURO final tournament goals: All you need to know

There have been 687 goals scored in 286 UEFA European Championship final tournament matches over 15 editions.

Milestone goals

There have been 687 goals scored in 286 UEFA European Championship final tournament matches over 15 editions.

1 Milan Galić (Yugoslavia) v France (6 July 1960, semi-finals, Paris)

100 Alain Giresse (France) v Belgium (16 June 1984, group stage, Nantes)

200 Kim Vilfort (Denmark) v Germany (26 June 1992, final, Gothenburg)

300 Zlatko Zahovič (Slovenia) v Spain (18 June 2000, group stage, Amsterdam)

400 Thierry Henry (France) v Switzerland (21 June 2004, group stage, Coimbra)

500 Xavi Hernández (Spain) v Russia (26 June 2008, semi-finals, Vienna)

600 Nani (Portugal) v Iceland (14 June 2016, group stage, Saint-Etienne)

687 Éder (Portugal) v France (10 July 2016, final, Saint-Denis)

Top scorers: by team

72 West Germany/Germany

62 France

57 Netherlands

55 Spain

49 Portugal

Top scorers: by player

9 Michel Platini (France 1984)

9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

7 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)

6 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008)

6 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)

6 Thierry Henry (France 2000, 2004, 2008)

6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012)

6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 1996, 2000)

6 Wayne Rooney (England 2004, 2012, 2016)

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands 2004, 2008)

Ronaldo is the only player to score in four different final tournaments and seven separate games.

Top scorers: knockout only

5 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)

5 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)

4 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia 1968, 1976)

4 Gerd Müller (West Germany 1972)

4 Dieter Müller (West Germany 1976)

4 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2008)

Top scorers: group stage only

7 Michel Platini (France 1984)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

6 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)

6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (2004, 2008, 2012)



Best goals per game ratio: by team*

1.67 Wales (10 in 6)

1.63 Netherlands (57 in 35)

1.60 Iceland (8 in 5)

1.59 France (62 in 39)



Best goals per game ratio: by player*

1.80 Michel Platini (France, 9 in 5)

1.25 Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia, 5 in 4)

0.86 Antoine Griezmann (France, 6 in 7)

0.78 Alan Shearer (England, 7 in 9)

0.75 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands, 6 in 8)

*﻿Minimum five goals scored

Most goals in single tournament: by team

14 France (1984)

14 France (1984)

13 France (2000), Netherlands (2000), France (2016)

12 Spain (2012), Spain (2008)

Most goals in single tournament: by player

9 Michael Platini (France 1984)

6 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)

5 Marco van Basten (Netherlands 1988)

5 Alan Shearer (England 1996)

5 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 2000)

5 Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia 2000)

5 Milan Baroš (Czech Republic 2004)

Most goals in one game (single team)

6 Netherlands (6-1 v Yugoslavia, 2000 quarter-finals)

5 Yugoslavia (5-4 v France, 1960 semi-finals)

5 France (5-0 v Belgium, 1984 group stage)

5 Denmark (5-0 v Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage)

5 Sweden (5-0 v Bulgaria, 2004 group stage)

5 France (5-2 v Iceland, 2016 quarter-finals)

Most goals in one game (combined)

9 France 4-5 Yugoslavia (1960 semi-finals)

9 France 4-5 Yugoslavia (1960 semi-finals)

7 Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (2000 group stage)

7 Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (2000 quarter-finals)

7 France 5-2 Iceland (2016 quarter-finals)

6 Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (1976 semi-finals, aet)

6 Russia 3-3 Czech Republic (1996 group stage)

6 Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (2000 group stage)

6 Croatia 2-4 England (2004 group stage)

6 Germany 4-2 Greece (2012 quarter-finals)

6 Hungary 3-3 Portugal (2016 group stage)

Highest-scoring draw

3-3 Russia v Czech Republic (1996 group stage)

3-3 Yugoslavia v Slovenia (2000 group stage)

3-3 Hungary v Portugal (2016 group stage)

Hat-tricks

Dieter Müller (West Germany 4-2aet Yugoslavia, 1976 semi-finals: minutes - 82 115 119)

Klaus Allofs (West Germany 3-2 Netherlands, 1980 group stage: 20 60 65)

Michel Platini (France 5-0 Belgium, 1984 group stage: 4 74pen 89)

Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage: 59 62 77) – fastest from first to last goal

Marco van Basten (Netherlands 3-1 England, 1988 group stage: 44 71 75)

Sérgio Conceição (Portugal 3-0 Germany, 2000 group stage: 35 54 71)

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia, 2000 quarter-finals: 24 38 54)

David Villa (Spain 4-1 Russia, 2008 group stage: 20 44 75)

Dieter Müller is the only substitute to have scored a hat-trick. Check out UEFA.com’s dedicated piece on all the EURO hat-tricks.



Scoring two goals in multiple games

Gerd Müller (West Germany, 2 in 1972 semi-final v Belgium; 2 in 1972 final v Soviet Union)

Gerd Müller (West Germany, 2 in 1972 semi-final v Belgium; 2 in 1972 final v Soviet Union)

Michel Platini (France, 3 in 1984 group stage v Belgium; 3 in 1984 group stage v Yugoslavia)

Rudi Völler (West Germany, 2 in 1984 group stage v Romania; 2 in 1988 group stage v Spain)

Wayne Rooney (England, 2 in 2004 group stage v Switzerland; 2 in 2004 group stage v Croatia)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 2 in 2012 group stage v Netherlands; 2 in 2016 group stage v Hungary)

Antoine Griezmann (2 in 2016 round of 16 v Republic of Ireland; 2 in 2016 semi-final v Germany)

Oldest and youngest scorers

Ivica Vastic (38 years and 257 days): Austria 1-1 Poland, 2008 group stage

Johan Vonlanthen (18 years and 141 days): Switzerland 1-3 France, 2004 group stage

Most different scorers for one team in a match

4 Yugoslavia 5-4 France, 1960 semi-finals (for Yugoslavia!)

4 Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage

4 Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria, 2004 group stage

4 Germany 4-2 Greece, 2012 quarter-finals

4 Spain 4-0 Italy, 2012 final

4 Belgium 4-0 Hungary, 2016 round of 16

4 France 5-2 Iceland, 2016 quarter-finals

Scored in most tournaments

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

3 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008)

3 Thierry Henry (France 2000, 2004, 2008)

3 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012)

3 Jürgen Klinsmann (West Germany/Germany 1988, 1992, 1996)

3 Hélder Postiga (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012)

3 Wayne Rooney (England 2004, 2012, 2016)

3 Vladimír Šmicer (Czech Republic 1996, 2000, 2004)

Ibrahimović and Ronaldo are the only players to have scored multiple goals at three EURO final tournaments.



Most consecutive games with a goal (team)

11 England (1-1 v Germany, 1996 semi-final to 1-0 v Ukraine, 2012 group stage)

Most consecutive games with a goal (player)

5 Michel Platini (France, all 1984)

Goals by round

Group stage: 472 (204) – 2.31 per game

Round of 16: 19 (8) – 2.34 per game

Quarter-finals: 61 (24) – 2.54 per game

Semi-finals: 78 (28) – 2.79 per game

Third-place play-off: 18 (6) – 3.00 per game

*Final: 39 (16) – 2.43 per game

TOTAL: 687 (286) – 2.40 per game

*Includes 1968 final replay

Goals by year

24-team tournaments

2016: 108 (2.12 per match)

2016: 108 (2.12 per match)

16-team tournaments

2012: 76 (2.45 per match)

2008: 77 (2.48 per match)

2004: 77 (2.48 per match)

2000: 85 (2.74 per match)

1996: 64 (2.06 per match)

Eight-team tournaments

1992: 32 (2.13 per match)

1988: 34 (2.27 per match)

1984: 41 (2.73 per match)

1980: 27 (1.93 per match)

Four-team tournaments

1976: 19 (4.75 per match)

1972: 10 (2.5 per match)

1968: 7 (1.4 per match)

1964: 13 (3.25 per match)

1960: 17 (4.25 per match)

Goals by type*

Body type

Header 141

Left foot 178

Right foot 364



Direct set-pieces

Free-kick 23

Penalty 52

*Information unavailable for the four goals scored in the 1964 third-place play-off

Top scorers by type

Free-kicks

Free-kicks

2 Gareth Bale (Wales)

2 Thomas Hässler (Germany)

2 Michel Platini (France)

2 Zinédine Zidane (France)

Zidane is the only player to score free-kicks at multiple EUROs (2000 and 2004).

Penalties*

2 Frank Arnesen (Denmark)

2 Gaizka Mendieta (Spain)

2 Alan Shearer (England)

2 Bogdan Stancu (Romania)

2 Zinédine Zidane (France)

Both Shearer penalties were awarded for fouls on Paul Ince; both Arnesen penalties for fouls on Preben Elkjær Larsen

Arnesen (1984), Mendieta (2004) and Stancu (2016) converted two penalties in the same tournament



Both Zidane penalties were late winners (117th minute semi-final golden goal v Portugal in 2000, added-time group stage v England in 2004)

*Does not include shoot-outs

Headers

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)



Left foot

4 Antoine Griezmann (France) – including 1 penalty



Right foot

6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – including 1 penalty

Assists

Overall

Overall

8 Karel Poborský (Czech Republic)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5 David Beckham (England)

5 Cesc Fàbregas (Spain)

5 Luís Figo (Portugal)

5 Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

5 Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

Poborský holds the record for most different scorers assisted (7) and shares the record for most assists in a single tournament (four in 2004) with Yugoslavia’s Ljubinko Drulović (2000) and Wales’ Aaron Ramsey (2016).

Most common combination

3 Dennis Bergkamp for Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

3 Ljubinko Drulović for Savo Miloševic (Yugoslavia)

3 Paul Ince for Alan Shearer (England)