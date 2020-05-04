EURO final tournament goals: All you need to know
Monday 4 May 2020
Milestone goals, top scorers, most common combinations: every finals strike analysed.
There have been 687 goals scored in 286 UEFA European Championship final tournament matches over 15 editions.
Milestone goals
1 Milan Galić (Yugoslavia) v France (6 July 1960, semi-finals, Paris)
100 Alain Giresse (France) v Belgium (16 June 1984, group stage, Nantes)
200 Kim Vilfort (Denmark) v Germany (26 June 1992, final, Gothenburg)
300 Zlatko Zahovič (Slovenia) v Spain (18 June 2000, group stage, Amsterdam)
400 Thierry Henry (France) v Switzerland (21 June 2004, group stage, Coimbra)
500 Xavi Hernández (Spain) v Russia (26 June 2008, semi-finals, Vienna)
600 Nani (Portugal) v Iceland (14 June 2016, group stage, Saint-Etienne)
687 Éder (Portugal) v France (10 July 2016, final, Saint-Denis)
Top scorers: by team
72 West Germany/Germany
62 France
57 Netherlands
55 Spain
49 Portugal
Top scorers: by player
9 Michel Platini (France 1984)
9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
7 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)
6 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008)
6 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)
6 Thierry Henry (France 2000, 2004, 2008)
6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012)
6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 1996, 2000)
6 Wayne Rooney (England 2004, 2012, 2016)
6 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands 2004, 2008)
Ronaldo is the only player to score in four different final tournaments and seven separate games.
Top scorers: knockout only
5 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)
4 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia 1968, 1976)
4 Gerd Müller (West Germany 1972)
4 Dieter Müller (West Germany 1976)
4 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2008)
Top scorers: group stage only
7 Michel Platini (France 1984)
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
6 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)
6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (2004, 2008, 2012)
Best goals per game ratio: by team*
1.67 Wales (10 in 6)
1.63 Netherlands (57 in 35)
1.60 Iceland (8 in 5)
1.59 France (62 in 39)
Best goals per game ratio: by player*
1.80 Michel Platini (France, 9 in 5)
1.25 Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia, 5 in 4)
0.86 Antoine Griezmann (France, 6 in 7)
0.78 Alan Shearer (England, 7 in 9)
0.75 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands, 6 in 8)
*Minimum five goals scored
Most goals in single tournament: by team
14 France (1984)
13 France (2000), Netherlands (2000), France (2016)
12 Spain (2012), Spain (2008)
Most goals in single tournament: by player
9 Michael Platini (France 1984)
6 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)
5 Marco van Basten (Netherlands 1988)
5 Alan Shearer (England 1996)
5 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 2000)
5 Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia 2000)
5 Milan Baroš (Czech Republic 2004)
Most goals in one game (single team)
6 Netherlands (6-1 v Yugoslavia, 2000 quarter-finals)
5 Yugoslavia (5-4 v France, 1960 semi-finals)
5 France (5-0 v Belgium, 1984 group stage)
5 Denmark (5-0 v Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage)
5 Sweden (5-0 v Bulgaria, 2004 group stage)
5 France (5-2 v Iceland, 2016 quarter-finals)
Most goals in one game (combined)
9 France 4-5 Yugoslavia (1960 semi-finals)
7 Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (2000 group stage)
7 Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (2000 quarter-finals)
7 France 5-2 Iceland (2016 quarter-finals)
6 Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (1976 semi-finals, aet)
6 Russia 3-3 Czech Republic (1996 group stage)
6 Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (2000 group stage)
6 Croatia 2-4 England (2004 group stage)
6 Germany 4-2 Greece (2012 quarter-finals)
6 Hungary 3-3 Portugal (2016 group stage)
Highest-scoring draw
3-3 Russia v Czech Republic (1996 group stage)
3-3 Yugoslavia v Slovenia (2000 group stage)
3-3 Hungary v Portugal (2016 group stage)
Hat-tricks
Dieter Müller (West Germany 4-2aet Yugoslavia, 1976 semi-finals: minutes - 82 115 119)
Klaus Allofs (West Germany 3-2 Netherlands, 1980 group stage: 20 60 65)
Michel Platini (France 5-0 Belgium, 1984 group stage: 4 74pen 89)
Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage: 59 62 77) – fastest from first to last goal
Marco van Basten (Netherlands 3-1 England, 1988 group stage: 44 71 75)
Sérgio Conceição (Portugal 3-0 Germany, 2000 group stage: 35 54 71)
Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia, 2000 quarter-finals: 24 38 54)
David Villa (Spain 4-1 Russia, 2008 group stage: 20 44 75)
Scoring two goals in multiple games
Gerd Müller (West Germany, 2 in 1972 semi-final v Belgium; 2 in 1972 final v Soviet Union)
Michel Platini (France, 3 in 1984 group stage v Belgium; 3 in 1984 group stage v Yugoslavia)
Rudi Völler (West Germany, 2 in 1984 group stage v Romania; 2 in 1988 group stage v Spain)
Wayne Rooney (England, 2 in 2004 group stage v Switzerland; 2 in 2004 group stage v Croatia)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 2 in 2012 group stage v Netherlands; 2 in 2016 group stage v Hungary)
Antoine Griezmann (2 in 2016 round of 16 v Republic of Ireland; 2 in 2016 semi-final v Germany)
Oldest and youngest scorers
Ivica Vastic (38 years and 257 days): Austria 1-1 Poland, 2008 group stage
Johan Vonlanthen (18 years and 141 days): Switzerland 1-3 France, 2004 group stage
Most different scorers for one team in a match
4 Yugoslavia 5-4 France, 1960 semi-finals (for Yugoslavia!)
4 Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage
4 Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria, 2004 group stage
4 Germany 4-2 Greece, 2012 quarter-finals
4 Spain 4-0 Italy, 2012 final
4 Belgium 4-0 Hungary, 2016 round of 16
4 France 5-2 Iceland, 2016 quarter-finals
Scored in most tournaments
4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
3 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008)
3 Thierry Henry (France 2000, 2004, 2008)
3 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012)
3 Jürgen Klinsmann (West Germany/Germany 1988, 1992, 1996)
3 Hélder Postiga (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012)
3 Wayne Rooney (England 2004, 2012, 2016)
3 Vladimír Šmicer (Czech Republic 1996, 2000, 2004)
Ibrahimović and Ronaldo are the only players to have scored multiple goals at three EURO final tournaments.
Most consecutive games with a goal (team)
11 England (1-1 v Germany, 1996 semi-final to 1-0 v Ukraine, 2012 group stage)
Most consecutive games with a goal (player)
5 Michel Platini (France, all 1984)
Goals by round
Group stage: 472 (204) – 2.31 per game
Round of 16: 19 (8) – 2.34 per game
Quarter-finals: 61 (24) – 2.54 per game
Semi-finals: 78 (28) – 2.79 per game
Third-place play-off: 18 (6) – 3.00 per game
*Final: 39 (16) – 2.43 per game
TOTAL: 687 (286) – 2.40 per game
*Includes 1968 final replay
Goals by year
24-team tournaments
2016: 108 (2.12 per match)
16-team tournaments
2012: 76 (2.45 per match)
2008: 77 (2.48 per match)
2004: 77 (2.48 per match)
2000: 85 (2.74 per match)
1996: 64 (2.06 per match)
Eight-team tournaments
1992: 32 (2.13 per match)
1988: 34 (2.27 per match)
1984: 41 (2.73 per match)
1980: 27 (1.93 per match)
Four-team tournaments
1976: 19 (4.75 per match)
1972: 10 (2.5 per match)
1968: 7 (1.4 per match)
1964: 13 (3.25 per match)
1960: 17 (4.25 per match)
Goals by type*
Body type
Header 141
Left foot 178
Right foot 364
Direct set-pieces
Free-kick 23
Penalty 52
*Information unavailable for the four goals scored in the 1964 third-place play-off
Top scorers by type
Free-kicks
2 Gareth Bale (Wales)
2 Thomas Hässler (Germany)
2 Michel Platini (France)
2 Zinédine Zidane (France)
Zidane is the only player to score free-kicks at multiple EUROs (2000 and 2004).
Penalties*
2 Frank Arnesen (Denmark)
2 Gaizka Mendieta (Spain)
2 Alan Shearer (England)
2 Bogdan Stancu (Romania)
2 Zinédine Zidane (France)
- Both Shearer penalties were awarded for fouls on Paul Ince; both Arnesen penalties for fouls on Preben Elkjær Larsen
- Arnesen (1984), Mendieta (2004) and Stancu (2016) converted two penalties in the same tournament
- Both Zidane penalties were late winners (117th minute semi-final golden goal v Portugal in 2000, added-time group stage v England in 2004)
*Does not include shoot-outs
Headers
5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Left foot
4 Antoine Griezmann (France) – including 1 penalty
Right foot
6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – including 1 penalty
Assists
Overall
8 Karel Poborský (Czech Republic)
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
5 David Beckham (England)
5 Cesc Fàbregas (Spain)
5 Luís Figo (Portugal)
5 Arjen Robben (Netherlands)
5 Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)
Poborský holds the record for most different scorers assisted (7) and shares the record for most assists in a single tournament (four in 2004) with Yugoslavia’s Ljubinko Drulović (2000) and Wales’ Aaron Ramsey (2016).
Most common combination
3 Dennis Bergkamp for Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)
3 Ljubinko Drulović for Savo Miloševic (Yugoslavia)
3 Paul Ince for Alan Shearer (England)
- Includes players fouled for penalties
- All of Drulović ‘s assists for Miloševic were in 2000